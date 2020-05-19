Btp Italia raises another 4.7 billion on the second day – Economy

The anti-Covid BTP Italia raised another € 4,767 billion in subscriptions on the second day of the offer to small savers, exceeding the € 4.018 billion raised on its debut. After two days, the sixteenth edition, the Btp Italia, which will be offered again to small savers tomorrow and Thursday to institutional investors, totaled € 8.78 billion, confirming the appreciation of retail for the inflation-linked security that offers a guaranteed minimum return of 1.4%.

A largely negative session for Piazza Affari: the Ftse Mib index closed down 2.11% to 17,034 points.

Equity markets in the Old Continent tend to be negative, but with different intonations: London marks a final drop of 0.78% and Paris of 0.89%. Frankfurt recorded a 0.15% rise, while Madrid slipped with a 2.51% fall.

The spread between BTP and Bund closed down to 209 basis points from 215 of yesterday’s close, with the Italian 10-year yield at 1.63%.