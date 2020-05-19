Distance teaching, Childhood guarantor: parents not entitled to make judgments on teaching

Distance learning: the only possible teaching method at the time of Covid 19 with closed schools. Yet several parents express negative judgments towards online lessons: the sociologist Antonio Marziale, Guarantor for Children and Adolescents of the Calabria Region, responds to them.

“I am forced to take action on a number of reports sent to me by parents, who have complained about gaps on the distance teaching system imparted by the school to their children“, Explains Martial to Reggino. The reports would concern “teaching methods and psychological effects on children“, Which is why the sociologist stands out clearly in defense of the school.

“The school – continues the Guarantor – it is not only an obligation, it is first and foremost a right, which was guaranteed as best it could, in a way that naturally differs from institution to institution, but in a harmonious whole that had to be invented overnight. The parents, for their part, had the opportunity to attend lessons and however remain absolutely untitled to express judgments on teaching methods“.

Martial thanks the school and defines the current situation as “the historical occasion lends itself more to welding the due relationship between family and school and not, rather, to feeding distance “.