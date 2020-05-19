Hungary Bans Sex Change On Documents – Last Hour

(ANSA) – BUDAPEST, MAY 19 – Hungary has banned the
registration of gender change in marital status and the
legal recognition of people’s gender identity
transgender. A legislative amendment, which defines gender
for “birth and genome based biological sex”, it was
approved by parliament, which two thirds is controlled by
sovereign leader, Viktor Orban.
Henceforth transgender and intersex people in Hungary
they will not be able to modify identity documents by changing their name and
your gender identity.
“It is scandalous that Parliament has decided to adopt
this hateful law in contrast to the concerns raised
from dozens of civil society organizations e
international organizations, including the Council of Europe, the
European Parliament and various UN bodies, said Tamas Dombos,
member of the Board of Directors of the Hungarian Alliance
Lgbt: “We will use every legal way and to contest this
law in Hungarian and international courts. “
RESERVED REPRODUCTION © Copyright ANSA
Source link
https://www.ansa.it/sito/notizie/topnews/2020/05/19/ungheria-vieta-cambio-sesso-su-documenti_39b6ede2-501d-41fc-9a89-5cf3a7992ed2.html