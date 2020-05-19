Hungary Bans Sex Change On Documents – Last Hour

(ANSA) – BUDAPEST, MAY 19 – Hungary has banned the

registration of gender change in marital status and the

legal recognition of people’s gender identity

transgender. A legislative amendment, which defines gender

for “birth and genome based biological sex”, it was

approved by parliament, which two thirds is controlled by

sovereign leader, Viktor Orban.



Henceforth transgender and intersex people in Hungary

they will not be able to modify identity documents by changing their name and

your gender identity.



“It is scandalous that Parliament has decided to adopt

this hateful law in contrast to the concerns raised

from dozens of civil society organizations e

international organizations, including the Council of Europe, the

European Parliament and various UN bodies, said Tamas Dombos,

member of the Board of Directors of the Hungarian Alliance

Lgbt: “We will use every legal way and to contest this

law in Hungarian and international courts. “