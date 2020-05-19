Praise from Nuno Gomes to Fatih Terim: “One day he called me …”

” All players in Fiorentina were equal to him. Everyone has always been treated the same. He had a saying for everyone, it was revealing. The coach decides who will play and who will not, the coach is the dominant. But he would take the time to explain everything. He didn’t have to do that, but he was a very good person, and he did it. ”

” Every coach is a person. I have never separated humanity from the trainer, which is the right thing for me. There are coaches with great features, but many of them have large communication gaps with football players. Fatih Terim is a very good person as well as a good coach. This is not really easy. This is one of the reasons it impressed me the most. ”

“It created a very good climate in Fiorentina”

He created a climate in Fiorentina where footballers feel very well. This has a direct impact on the players’ performance. Because when you are on the field, you look at the hut and think about the good figure in your memory and run more and struggle more. The term was one of us on and off the pitch ”

“One day he called me after training …”

I wasn’t a number 9 to wait for the ball and score a goal. I often left my area and went to the midfield to touch the ball and get involved in attacking organizations. One day after training, Terim came to me and spoke to me. He told me what he wanted from me. He said I had to stay in the attack zone because that’s what the team needed. Then I did good work in that area where I was the only striker. When he was victorious, he removed one of the midfielders from the game and took a striker instead and said to me, “Enjoy yourself on the field now.” In short, I should not have left the area when I was not obliged to leave. He was taking a striker to the game so that I could touch the ball more and feel more free … ”