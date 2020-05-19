LAST MINUTE NEWS | The number of Corona virus cases was announced Tuesday, May 19! Ministry of Health coronavirus …

TURKEY CORONA VIRUS CASES AND DEAD ISSUE WAS HOW MANY?

The number of corona virus cases is announced every 24 hours, with the Ministry of Health daily corona virus case number table. At the same time, the worldwide situation can be followed with the corona virus map. Today, the number of cases corona virus and was curious about the latest situation in Turkey regarding the number of dead. Well, what the latest situation corona virus and how the number of cases in Turkey? Here is the latest situation on the number of daily corona virus cases and the number of dead …

Minister Koca, who shared the last situation in our country the other day; “With the number of intensive care patients, the proportion of our patients who go into intensive care is decreasing. There is a predictable slowdown in the rate of recovery. The days we stayed at the fight against the spread of coronavirus are very important. Let’s stay at home.” He used his expressions.

19 MAY 2020 STATEMENT OF TURKEY KORONA!

The statement made yesterday by Minister Koca was as follows; “The number of new cases has dropped at the expected level. Some have shown the usual variation in the overall course. The role of our days in the fight against the spread of the coronavirus is huge. Let’s stay home tomorrow and the next day.”

Here is the 19 May painting…