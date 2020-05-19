Doctors and virologists convinced: “Yes, it’s time to go back to playing”

They are the doctors to trigger the forward jump of the Italian football. And this may be the good turning point. Sports doctors, virologists, specialists of bacteria and muscles, experts of infectious diseases and this time also consultants of pathologies of the soul; they leave the trench where the Italian football system is hostage, if they carry it by the arm, they guarantee it and reassure them: you can play. Beyond the miasmas of the swamp in which the (in) decisions have stagnated for weeks, dodging the friendly fire and returning to bureaucratic quibbles their bad essence of quibbles, between the government rebounds and the pissi-pissi of presidents driven by personal interests; it is the doctors who raise their breath – literally – of the discussion on whether or not to resume championship. You can play, they say, basing their theses on excellent skills, indicating a horizon, as the professor does Francesco Vaia, health director of Spallanzani of Rome and among the experts who work alongside the medical-scientific commission of the FIGC. “The date of 13 June for the resumption of football and the whole world of sport seems plausible to me. We have a month of time, then two more fifteen, that is two periods of possible incubations and manifestations of symptoms of Covid 19, to find the best solutions. The opening of sport is the signal of a country that starts again, but it must be done safely. We will definitely defeat the virus with appropriate therapies and with the vaccine». It is now a matter of managing an emergency. Without hesitation, with a firmness that refers to the hope of finding a semblance of normality.

Fabrizio Pregliasco, virologist of the University of Milan: “By taking the maximum precaution, football can start again in mid-June, because today there are rapid response control and monitoring tools that did not exist at the beginning of the pandemic. Serological tests and rapid response swabs applied to each batch on already controlled subjects can allow a restart in almost safety … the certainty will never be».

It is a push forward, it is the certification that was missing. The professor Enrico Castellacci, president of the Medical Doctors Association, speaking on “Radio Anch’io lo sport” on RadioRai offered our football the password for the recovery. “You can play, trying to risk as little as possible. Those famous guidelines that can be applied must finally be proposed, otherwise they are just waste paper. So far no protocols have been made». Castellacci – complaining that «doctors were never invited to the negotiations for guidelines»- also calls i soccer players. “They cannot be forced to a further quarantine, they will have to be made more responsible, trying to be a little more flexible and entering into German logic». There is a truth that comes to us from afar. This: fate shuffles the cards and we play. He said it Schopenhauerphilosopher not full back, just to stay on the Bundesliga theme.

Massimo Andreoni, professor of infectious diseases at the Tor Vergata University of Rome and scientific director of the Italian Society of Infectious Diseases (Simit), reiterates his position: “In Germany, if positives are detected, swabs are provided for all and isolation of fourteen days only for positives. It’s just a test problem, you have to plan a periodic battery of swabs to which the players are subjected». Andreoni then moves the debate on social fabric. “What happens if there is a positive worker in the factory? Is the factory closed for fourteen days? No. The protocol should not lead to a hiccup phase 2».

Marco Tinelli, consultant for infectious diseases of the IRCCS (Institute of hospitalization and cure of a scientific nature) Auxologico of Milan, looks ahead, also because it will be useful to verify which protocol will be more effective in the next championship, “when there may be a new peak and the vaccine will not be there yet. Today I am an optimist: you will see that if football starts again there will be very few infected. They will be sporadic events».

Finally, Maria Rita Gismondo, virologist of the University of Milan and director of the Laboratory of clinical microbiology, virology and diagnostics of the Sacco hospital in Milan, with her words she rekindles the flooded engine of Italian football: “I don’t understand why there are so many fears about reopening football and you don’t have the same worries about authorizing an open-air concert show. The rules for safety, spacing and mandatory masks apply to a stadium as well as to the spectators of the work. I don’t know who is more distant, if twelve Opera orchestras or eleven players on the pitch». You can play, therefore. Life is not a game, but here the life of Italian football is at stake.