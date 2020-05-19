CLICK for Turkish Airlines historical travel commemorative ticket! How and where to buy THY flight ticket 19 May?

<

div id=””>How and where to buy THY flight ticket 19 May? questions are among the most curious topics of recent days by citizens. The flight to be made by Turkish Airlines, 101 years after Gazi Mustafa Kemal Atatürk started the National Struggle, will take place in Samsun with the number of TK1919 flights. Millions of citizens, who are special to May 19, have Turkish Airlines historical travel tickets. Here is the screen of getting Turkish Airlines historical travel memorabilia ticket …

HISTORICAL JOURNEY FROM THY TO SAMSUN ON MAY 19!

Those who want for the historical journey can also create a souvenir ticket through the address www.tarihiyolculuk.com. Souvenir tickets can be shared on social media accounts with the tags #TarihiYolculuk and # TK1919. The flight will be carried out by captain pilot Selin Kalın and second pilot Zafer Doğukan Demir.

In a statement made on the THY official site; “On May 19, where Gazi Mustafa Kemal Atatürk started the National Struggle,

We fly to Samsun.

As Turkey’s flag carrier airline, we invite all our citizens in this special flight.

You can buy your souvenir ticket by joining this historical flight, let’s sign the highest participation flight in the world together! ”

TURKISH AIRLINES (THY) SAMSUN 19 MAY COMMEMORATIVE TICKET

To buy THY 19 May commemorative tickets, you can join the flight after clicking on the link below, reading your name and surname and reading the information.

CLICK FOR THY 19 MAY TICKET

IS THE HISTORICAL JOURNEY TICKET PAID?

People who want to join this historical journey of Turkish Airlines by staying in their homes can create their souvenir tickets through the address of “www.tarihiyolculuk.com”. The souvenir tickets created can be shared on social media accounts with the tags “#TarihiYolculuk and # TK1919” starting from today. Tickets are free.