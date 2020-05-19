The study that freezes the hopes “The heat will not stop the virus”

“The heat does not stop the pandemic”

Cold shower on the beliefs that thesummer could hold back the advance of the virus. According to an American study, climate changes are “unlikely” to play an important role in the first wave of Covid-19.

These are the conclusions of a research by the University of Princeton, New Jersey, just published on Science. The conclusion of the researchers is that, given the high number of people still vulnerable to the virus and the speed with which it spreads, the climatic conditions will not be able to prevent the infection or the advance of the infection from much. “ We expect warmer or wetter climates they will not slow down the virus, at least in the initial phase of the pandemic “said the study’s first author, Rachel Baker, as reported AdnKronos. “ We see some influence of climate on the size and timing of the pandemic. But in general, as there is still a large portion of the vulnerable population, the virus will spread rapidly, regardless of the climatic conditions “says the researcher.

“The climate has nothing to do with it for now”

Actually, we had all imagined it even if hope was the last to die: the enormous spread of Covid in hot and humid countries such as Brazil, Ecuador and Australia (just to name a few), had made us presage what has now become official. “N it does not seem that the climate is regulating the spread Right now “, continues Baker who adds that, at the moment, the mechanisms of how temperatures and humidity affect the transmission of the virus are not perfectly known” but we believe unlikely that these factors can completely stop their transmission based on what we see in other viruses “.

“Covid could become seasonal”

Before Covid-19 can be affected by the climate it will have to lose power, in practice it will have to spread less quickly. “ If, as seems likely, the new Coronavirus is seasonal “ , like that of the cold, “ we could expect it to stabilize to become a winter virus as it becomes endemic in the population “said the co-author of the study, Bryan Grenfell, who recalled how, in the coming months, the trend of the pandemic will be influenced by” factors introduced by humans, such as non-pharmaceutical interventions to reduce contact “ , but also from elements still uncertain “ such as the strength and duration of immunity after infection “, he added.

Three possible scenarios

The researchers did some simulations on the sensitivity of the virus to various climates around the world, assuming three scenery: in the first, Covid-19 would have the same climatic sensitivity as influenza, while in the second and third scenarios, Sars-CoV-2 is attributed the same behavior as common cold viruses. In all three scenarios, therefore, the climate became a relevant factor only when large portions of the population had become immune or resistant to the virus. “ The more immunity in the population increases, the more we expect it to increase sensibility of the pathogen to the climate “concluded Baker.

The Italian study

We hope, however, that the Americans are wrong: in our newspaper, we reported the study of two professors of the State University of Milan who highlighted, however, how the heat and humidity are bitter enemies of the virus with a decrease in cases more severe in the presence of higher temperatures. All that remains is to find out in the coming weeks.