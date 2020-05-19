Cihat Yaycı headline of Aydınlık newspaper created ‘inside’ controversy

T24 News Center

Admiral who was removed from his position as the Chief of Staff of the Naval Forces Command and given to the Chief of the General Staff Cihat YayciWhile the resonance of the resignation continued, ‘inside’ reactions were made to the headline of Aydınlık newspaper’s “Staff of the Staff at Sea”.

Oktay Yıldırım, the author of the newspaper and the member of the Vatan Party MYK, reacted to the Aydınlık newspaper, which claimed that a campaign was carried out against Cihat Yaycı’s appointment with the headline “Staff of the Staff at Sea”.

Yıldırım said, “Major General Zekai Aksakallı (Ö.K.K), Org. İ.Metin Temel (2.Or.K) Division. Ercan Çorbacı (Ö.K.K), Tum. Ö.F.Bozdemir (EDOK Kur. Bşk) … They all have great services to the homeland and they all left in abnormal ways. Of course, we will criticize, we will say wrong, just how we say right. Dot!” he wrote.

Bartu Soral, known for his closeness to Aydınlık and publishing his books from Kaynak Publishing, both supported the criticism of Oktay Yıldırım and said from his social media account, “This is the headline of covering up the wrong decision, not the headline of criticizing the injustice made to a commander in the war of the homeland. It is unacceptable. ”

Bartu Soral has announced that he will not give an interview to Aydınlık newspaper and will not accept invitations to the National Channel.

Tuncay Arslan, another writer of Aydınlık, said, “The thin and sensitive” thought, which says “we should not please the putschists in the Sevda Noyan incident”, also delighted with the putschists at the “seven heifers”. “Bre we are Ottoman, we have many man!”

I also condemn the Aydınlık newspaper, which supports the liquidation operation by making a headline in the format of “Navy Standing Up”, retired Admiral Mustafa Özbey, who appeared as a commentator on the TV channel of the Vatan Party’s National Channel. I end my broadcast relationship with National Channel / Aydınlık. ”

