Apple iPhone 12 models will have the signature of 3 different manufacturers | the Teknolojiok

Smart phone Apple, one of the important names in the market, has rolled up its sleeves for the new generation iPhone models. According to the information leaked so far Apple‘4 different iPhone we know that he developed the model. These models iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Max, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max.

Apple iPhone 12 models will have the signature of 3 different manufacturers

Here, iPhone 12 Pro and 12 Pro Max will already be the sequel of 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max. Everyone knows this. iPhone 12 Max is now iPhone 11Will be the successor of. The completely new iPhone model iPhone 12 We can say. The model, which is expected to have a 5.4-inch screen, was designed for those who want a small phone.

So who will produce the screens of these phones? Known 4 iPhone It was previously revealed that the model will have an OLED screen. Apple so far OLED screen supplied it from Samsung. However, this will change slightly with the new generation iPhone models.

According to the latest reports iPhone 12 Pro and Samsung will produce the screen of the 12 Pro Max models. But iPhone 12 and there are significant changes on the 12 Max side. Apple iPhone 12 Max model Chinese BOA and will use the panels produced by South Korean LG. On the 5.4-inch iPhone 12 BOA producing OLED screens will be used.

To summarize briefly iPhone 12 models will have the signature of 3 different screen manufacturers.