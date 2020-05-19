BTp Italia, subscription boom: over 8.7 billion raised in 2 days

Even today there has been a high number of contracts: over 133 thousand out of a total of 24 thousand in the first days of placement by Andrea Franceschi

Even today there has been a high number of contracts: over 133 thousand out of a total of 24 thousand in the first days of placement

If the first day of placement had been exceptional for the amount placed, the second was even more: 4,767 billion euros the total placed today to yesterday’s customers. In two days the balance is over 8.7 billion euros. Even today there was a high number of contracts: over 133 thousand out of a total of 24 thousand in the first days of placement. BTP Italia will be offered again to small savers tomorrow while Thursday will be the turn of institutional investors. The security is index-linked to inflation, offers a guaranteed minimum return of 1.4%, subsidized taxation at 12.5% ​​and a loyalty bonus of 8 per thousand.

The placement benefited from the very positive market environment on Italian debt following the formalization of the Franco-German proposal on the Recovery Fund to revive the Eurozone economy after the induced recession caused by the pandemic.

The proposal on paper is very advantageous for an indebted country like Italy since it provides a 500 billion euro endowment in the form of non-repayable grants and not in the form of a loan as required by rigorous Northern European countries. Although the proposal will have to be negotiated to obtain a difficult unanimity between the member countries, the market immediately seemed to appreciate the proposal and the performance of the BTp (the spread on the German bund fell by more than 20 points compared to the closing on Friday) is the proof of this.