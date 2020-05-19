“Agnelli definitively closes the Calciopoli issue. Playoffs? Old ball of Gravina”

The former FIGC executivespoke today to the microphones of

Condò tells Andrea Agnelli to close the Calciopoli chapter. What do you think?

“Andrea Agnelli could use this tenth anniversary of the presidency by making a political gesture of great value and closing the Calciopoli affair. Nobody wants to close Calciopoli, starting from the Federation. It remains one of the most shameful pages of Italian football. His presidency marks a great development of the club from the point of view of infrastructure, from the stadium to the Continassa, up to the youth sector “.

We talk about playoffs and playouts:

“It is an old ball of Gravina, who also thinks about it for the future. The Federation today has the possibility of exceptionally deciding to play them. It is no coincidence that in Europe, precisely because of the crowding of teams, there is only one case of the playoffs, and it’s Belgium. There are pros and cons, but I don’t see a unity of purpose in this sense in the Federation. ”

The percentage of a possible start of the championship?

“Very high, now everything is in the hands of the Prime Minister Conte. The CTS is evaluating the situation, after the changes made. Football has the right, like all productive sectors, to start again. You can’t put the sticks in the wheels, as did Minister Spadafora and Coni “.