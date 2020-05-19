Chief of staff in the background of the cyber war with Iran: “We will use a variety of tools”

<

div id=””>Chief of Staff Spring Major General Kochavi Tuesday evening in the background of reports of cyber war with Iran

Because “we will continue to operate with diverse tools.” Kochavi added: “We have also attacked recently. We will attack strongly to remove the threats.” He said, “The built-up area in which the enemy has settled will not be a barrier to attack.” He said this at an exchange ceremony at the Home Front Command at the Rehavam camp in Ramla.

“The enemy will find that he has made his home front.” stellar (Photo: IDF Spokesman)

Home Command Commander Replacement Ceremony (Photo: IDF Spokesman)

Israel’s message to Iran: The cyber attacks also have borders /

Ron Ben Yishai

According to Kochavi, “The IDF has a moral obligation to protect the citizens of the country from the terrorist armies around us, and when the Israeli home front is threatened by thousands of missiles and rockets, we will not hesitate to attack forcefully to thwart the threats. While we do everything we can to prevent civilian casualties, the enemy makes every effort to harm civilians. ”

“Unlike the enemy, we will act both aggressively and values, and will base our action on intelligence and operational need,” the chief of staff added.

Kochavi, who also hinted at tensions with Hezbollah, said: “We will continue to use a variety of military tools and unique combat methods to damage the enemy. “On command day, the enemy will find that with his hands he has turned his home front – and we will attack him forcefully.”



In the ceremony itself, Major General Uri Gordin replaced Colonel Tamir Yadei as the Home Front Command Commander. Yedayi has been in the position since 2017, and was recently appointed Central Command Commander.

Today allowed for publication

Because of the Iranian cyber attack against water facilities in Israel, six locations from the north to the south were hit. Following the attack, which was first revealed on Ynet, one of the stations recorded “irregularity with unplanned change in the data”. At another station, a pump that went into continuous operation was disconnected from automatic mode, and another water corporation took control of the operating system. However, there was no disruption in water supply.

During the night between Monday and Tuesday reported in the Washington Post

Because Israel is behind a cyber attack against Shahid Rajai port in southern Iran. According to the report, the attack caused serious disruptions to the port’s activities for several days. The report said that this may be a reaction to the widespread cyber attack against water facilities in Israel. Israel declined to comment.

In recent years, Israel has been waging a campaign against Iran’s establishment in Syria, which, according to foreign publications, includes hundreds of attacks against Iranian targets in the neighboring country. Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah recently claimed

Because “Israel attacks everything related to missile production in Syria.” He also added that “an Israeli mistake in Syria will lead to an explosion in the entire region.”