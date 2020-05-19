President Erdoğan: This is the best answer to those who draw arms to their people.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan attended the 1st Turbine Commissioning Ceremony of the Ilısu Dam Power Plant with a video conference.

Wishing the power plant to be beneficial, President Erdoğan thanked the former Minister of Forestry and Water Affairs Veysel Eroğlu, contractor companies, engineers and workers who contributed to the construction of the work from all stages of the project.

Erdogan, thanks to the stability of the dam faced with many obstacles at every stage of the construction of the loans since construction started in 2008 voicing brought into Turkey, he continued:

“Until the financial institutions abroad of terrorist organizations who want to avoid years of the construction of the dam everyone, I believe overwhelmed by the grandeur of the work facing us today. For our Southeastern Anatolia Region to Turkey, and especially today, for our cities will directly benefit from this facility, Eid is the day. In particular, especially the main opposition I wonder what the other opponents, especially the extreme opponents, especially in the face of the construction of this place, will wonder what they will say, because for the farmer of the region at the moment, hold the most important irrigation possibilities for his land, everything is here until it reaches drinking water. It is a concrete example of our policy of producing art, not the word we have been practicing without compromise for 18 years, the most beautiful we have given to those who complain about their own country to foreigners, those who draw weapons to their own people, and those who shed the blood of their own people. evap is this magnificent work. I believe that the wind of peace, brotherhood, prosperity and peace that will blow from the Ilısu Dam will make you feel wave by wave in these lands for centuries. ”

“WE EXPECT THE ANNUAL CONTRIBUTION OF THE FACILITY TO OUR ECONOMY TO BE 2.8 BILLION LIRAS”

President Erdoğan stated that the first unit of the 200 MW power plant of the hydroelectric power plant, with a total annual energy production capacity of 4.1 billion kilowatt-hours, was put into service in the first phase and provided the following information:

“By putting a turbine into service every month, we will put Ilısu into full capacity until the end of the year. The cost of Ilısu has reached a total of 18 billion liras, including resettlement, protection of historical and cultural assets, construction and other expenditures. All historical and cultural assets, especially Hasankeyf, have been carefully preserved, only 200 million lira has been used for this kind of work, and we expect the annual contribution of this facility to our economy to be 2.8 billion lira. This rare necklace we put on the Tigris River, which is 6 billion cubic meters, is one of the most important elements of GAP. ”

Author 1,200 megawatts of total installed capacity in Turkey’s largest 4th and fill volume terms in 2nd Erdogan noted that the dam, “the concrete faced rock fill dam in Ilisu, is number one in the world. Cizre Dam we will build nearby waters collected here ‘ We will both produce 1.1 billion kilowatt-hours of energy and irrigate 765 thousand decares of land. Now I am calling out from here, ‘What did you do to farmers?’ By irrigating all these lands, the lands longed for that water sprinkled the farmer’s heart. Did you understand what we were doing, Mr. Kemal? ” he spoke.

Erdogan wished that Ilısu Dam would benefit the citizens in Diyarbakır, Batman, Mardin, Siirt and Şırnak, who would see the greatest benefit. “I think terrorist organizations will not get their share from this water,” Erdogan said, and pointed out that their ambitions to use these dams are different.

Erdogan, Turkey’s lost his way in the era of political and social debate throughout the history of the Republic deprived of basic services that attracted a lot of people told me great pain.

“We did not neglect any area”

It is democracy in Turkey 18 years ago and the most advanced economy in the world among countries emphasized that think they are going to die a few years in power, the one they set out with determination to upgrade Erdogan, said:

“But we have our plans, our programs, our goals quarter of a century, half century, a century now we break the vicious cycle that delivery of all politicians doing since the past by and we said education, health, justice and security. This will raise Turkey on four cornerstones and it then we added the transportation, agriculture, and we’ve added that build a stronger Turkey together with them. ”

Erdogan stated that the nation has shown that they are walking in the right direction by increasing the support in each election, and that they have managed to produce services 5 times in some areas, 10 times and more in some areas in just 79 years prior to them in 18 years.

Emphasizing that while strengthening their democracies, they have brought the infrastructure of their economies to the highest level in the world at the macro level, Erdogan noted that while developing the country on the basis of education, health, justice and safety, they do not neglect any area from transportation to agriculture, energy to tourism.

“WE WERE WALKING THIS WAY AS A REPUBLIC ALLIANCE”

Noting that it is possible to see the most concrete examples of this in irrigation and energy investments, President Erdoğan continued as follows:

“We give the past a total of 8 thousand 18 years 362 plants in our country. Turkey, had in 2002, 276 dams. We add another 585 dams. Talking to the head of the main opposition is talking about waste, is wasting these investments? What was their 79 years. What is built on top of them Let’s not forget this once, you have eyes, you do not see that it is a different matter, you have a language, if you do not talk about the truth, it is a different matter, but you should know that this nation sees all these facts. My farmer brother is seeing the dams that we have built. Hopefully, we will see them too. Mr. Kemal and other opponents, but I’m putting the President of the Republic here aside. We will walk this way as the President of the Republic. We will open 17 more dams, and maybe we will open them in a month, maybe a short time, but I hope that they will open them and this summer especially a period of wealth In energy, in water. ”

President Erdogan, Turkey in 2002 that has 97 hydropower plants, 584 hydroelectric plants he was stated that they add more.

Erdogan said, “Do you know what this means? Renewable energy in Turkey, is one of the country from one of the countries that revolutionized the world,” he said.

Turkey is having 228 irrigation ponds in 2002, Erdogan transfer it 385 ponds they add, Turkey in 2002 that has 84 drinking water facilities, while 247 facilities in the country adding more than 4.5 billion cubic meters close said they provide healthy drinking water.

Turkey 18 years, opening 18 million acres of land, more irrigation, he doubled the production, bless you, but successful photo all services and investment to extend the factors of Erdogan explained that it is possible, under construction currently, as well as what is happening, many of who is on the completion and project phases stated that there is an investment.

Expressing that they plan to put into service only 403 facilities, the construction of which was completed in 2020, Erdoğan added that the contribution of these investments to the country will be 14 billion lira in agricultural income, 28.5 megawatts of energy in energy, 4.5 million decares in flood protection, 4.5 million cubic meters in drinking water, He added that there are 4.2 million hectares in consolidation, and that all of them will open their official openings in the coming weeks and months.

“WE WILL CONTINUE TO PRODUCE A DAY NIGHT WORK”

President Erdoğan continued his speech by stating that they will continue to produce works day and night with the understanding of “don’t stop, continue on the road” to serve the country and the nation:

“I would like to remind you that we have brought the restrictions on curfew not to stop the life in the country entirely, but to prevent the spread of the epidemic by reducing human mobility. In the circular of our Ministry of Interior, the sections excluded from the curfew, especially the sectors related to basic needs and productions, were counted one by one. There are also livestock slaughterers.Our citizens who engage in plant and animal production are among those who started out on May 23 and are outside the curfew that will be applied until the night of May 26, the last day of the holiday.

For example, there are no restrictions for our growers, who grow roses in Isparta, or those who collect tea in the Black Sea Artvin, Rize, Trabzon, Ordu, Giresun, nor planting cereals all around our country, watering their fields, and grazing their animals. As I have always said, we will prepare for the new era by working together, without leaving the smallest potential that is not planted in our country.

HOSPITAL PROJECTS

Wishing God’s mercy on those who died during the Corona virus period and healing the sick, Erdoğan said:

“We hope that we are opening some of our hospitals consecutively in this process. One of them is Çam and Sakura City Hospital that we will open in Başakşehir on Thursday. This hospital with 2 thousand 500 beds will create a very important attraction area. In addition, an emergency hospital in Yeşilköy. this will also be Prof. Dr. Murat Dilmener Hospital, and on the same day, Dr. İsmail Niyazi Kurtümüş in Hadımköy was a hospital that Sultan Abdülhamid had built for our soldiers, but unfortunately it was a ruin, we have a very beautiful hospital. We will open it as Dr. İsmail Niyazi Kurtuldis, another one, we will open the Feriha Öz Emergency Hospital in Sancaktepe, which is 1000 beds, 1000 rooms, why did we do these? Especially these hospitals, we have turned into an international health center. our Turkey, Sancaktepe es From there, there was a military airport, and now he will come down from this airport and come to the hospital immediately. We had the same airport in Yeşilköy. From there he will go to the hospital. Thus, we will have the opportunity to provide health services to the international community without the slightest difficulty at the transportation point. Apart from these, there will be an opportunity to pass quickly to Başakşehir. ”

Wishing that the Ilısu Dam and Hydroelectric Power Plant will be beneficial to the country, the region and the nation, Erdogan, at first. Dr. He thanked Veysel Eroğlu and his team, those working at DSI and those who contributed.

SOCIAL DISTANCE WARNING FROM ERDOĞAN

Erdogan wishing bon appetit and abundance to the citizens who will use the electricity to be produced at the power plant and the water to be used in the dam, “Congratulations on the Ramadan Feast of the entire Islamic world. “I am asking Allah that the epidemic that burns the world will end immediately”.

President Erdogan, by warning the social distance to the minister, governors and deputies attending the opening, “Paying attention to the physical distance, there is no arm, arm, elbow elbow. Social distance, let’s make social distance. We are very close. Let’s mask those who do not have a mask. Let’s take the precaution first. Let’s ask for precautions from our nation. Mask, distance, cleaning. These three things are very important. ”

In line with Erdogan’s directive, the turbine that will generate electricity was opened with the ministers’ pushing the button.

MINISTER DONMEZ: ILISU DAM HAS COME TO TODAY AS A RESULT OF 65 YEARS

Speaking at the ceremony, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Fatih Dönmez said that they are experiencing double happiness together today.

Dönmez said that on the one hand, they celebrated May 19, when the first sparkles of the liberation struggle were burned, on the other hand, they put into service a monument of pride that suits the Republic.

“Dicle, which gives life to many civilizations and inspires Al Jazeera, one of the greatest scholars of history, will continue to witness the flow of history with its new story. The ancient Mesopotamian lands that water has created, enlivened and reconstructed, have become water civilization as it was in history. Dönmez said, “He continued his words as follows:

“The Ilisu Dam has come as a result of 65 years of labor. The project work that started in 1954 took the bones with the dam and hydroelectric power plant, which our President laid the foundation in 2006. Today, it is again a reality for us, the AK Party government and power. We are starting the energy production by commissioning the first of the 6 turbines each with 200 megawatts of Ilısu Dam. The other turbines will start operating one month apart, and our facility will reach full capacity at the end of the year. ”

ADDITIONAL 2.5 BILLION LIRA CONTRIBUTIONS TO THE COUNTRY ECONOMY

Dönmez stated that Ilısu Dam and HEPP can generate 4 billion 120 million kilowatt-hours of energy annually when full capacity is commissioned, and that the country’s economy will contribute approximately 2.5 billion liras annually.

Dönmez said, “There is a saying that our President has repeatedly stated: ‘No more water flows, no Turkish looks. No more water flows, Turkish does.’ Mr. President, our thanks revealed that perseverance and commitment in this regard Turkey, hydropower installed capacity and electricity generation in terms became one of the world’s leading countries. Ninth in the world in terms Today, hydropower installed capacity, we rank second in Europe, “he said.

Dönmez said that they have completed a total of 526 hydroelectric power plants in the last 18 years and commissioned the power of 16,555 megawatts of hydroelectricity.

“We produced 310 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity from these plants. Thus, we prevented the imports of about $ 17 billion of natural gas. Today our hydroelectricity installed power has reached 28 thousand 713 megawatts. This corresponds to 50 percent of our total installed power based on domestic and renewable resources.” I am proud to announce that 58 percent of the hydroelectric power plants put into operation throughout the history of the Republic have been put into operation in the last 18 years. ”

“MAYSAN ‘INDEPENDENT ENERGY, STRONG IN TURKEY We IDENTIFIED AS”

Dönmez, Turkey’s energy on creating a vision of the future “More locals, more renewable energy,” said they say.

Donmez, “Our goal is ‘Independent energy, we have set a strong Turkey as’. This approach established our strength, our indigenous and renewable energy share and our investment in the power board also we are increasing steadily. Approximately 70 percent of the total installed power that we commissioned within the last 5 years it consists of domestic and renewable resources. ” he spoke.

Dönmez, explaining that they have started to reap the fruits of this, said, “Only last year, our electricity production from domestic and renewable sources reached 62 percent. Our hydroelectric power plants had a total share of 47.3 percent in this production. In 2019, our power plants produced the highest hydroelectric power of all time with 88 thousand 886 GWh. As of the first week of May, the share of hydroelectric power plants in electricity production from domestic and renewable sources has reached almost 52 percent. ”

Stating that the share of domestic and renewable resources within the total installed power reached 61.8 percent as of April 2020, Dönmez stated that hydroelectric resources constitute 31.4 percent of the total installed power and 50.7 percent of the domestic and renewable installed power.

Dönmez, Turkey is not only in the construction of hydroelectric power plants, where electricity generators, which are produced with 100 percent local, and drawing attention to come can produce stage with national capabilities, Kebun Hydroelectric Power Plant in the last month by completing domestic generator test successfully that they took to the circuit.

“WE TRUST THE TURKISH ENGINEERS THAT MAKE US THIS PRIDE”

Dönmez said that EÜAŞ engineers and technical staff will add others to the 2 generators that start to produce electricity 7 days and 24 hours as a result of their intensive work day and night and continue to convert national resources into value with national technology, and thanks to the giant generator of 160 megawatts prepared for Keban, He explained that they had increased productivity.

Dönmez noted that with the knowledge and experience they obtained from the first generator, they made the second domestic generator ready in as short as 4 months, “If we had imported both generators, we would have to pay a total of 16 million euros abroad. We trust our youth, Turkish engineers, who make us proud. each time, we will continue to be in every condition and circumstance as well. I heartily believe that the high ideals of Turkey, excitement, love, that we walk zealously 2023 vision will come to life with the energy of our youth, “he said.

Stating that the entire Islamic world congratulated the blessed Kadir Night for more than a thousand months, Dönmez wished Allah Almighty to besiege all mankind and bring people to comfort and well-being.

Stating that they are in the happiness and excitement of having a feast while leaving Ramazan-ı Şerif behind, Dönmez said, “This holiday will be different from the others, but it will always be with us regardless of the love, unity, togetherness and brotherhood that our holiday will bring to our households. Congratulations on, and wish the occasion of goodness and beauty from Allah Almighty. ”

Dönmez noted the following:

“This great gift to our Energy and Natural Resources ministers, Agriculture and Forestry ministers, EÜAŞ and DSİ executives, contractor company officials, and our nation with sweat sweat, especially our President, who has made a great dream come true in our construction. I would like to express my gratitude to our engineers and workers, and wish them good luck to our country and nation. ”

MINISTER PAKDEMİRLİ: WE SERVE OUR ILISU DAM TO ILLUMINATE OUR TOMORROWS

Speaking at the ceremony, Minister of Agriculture and Forestry Bekir Pakdemirli said that they are happy and proud to bring the nation, who knows the water, together with such a service.

“In this meaningful day when our struggle for salvation started, we are happy and proud to start the first unit of our Ilısu Dam, which has been waiting for our nation for 70 years, with the high will it has revealed, and to bring our saint nation, who knows water, with such a service. Saying “We are grateful to Allah Almighty,” said Pakdemirli, under the leadership of President Erdogan, said that the word “Water flows, looks at Turkish” is now history.

“The vision that AK Party governments have put forward under the leadership of President Erdogan for the last 18 years with the motto that service is a right to the public has led to great works and permanent achievements for our state and nation,” said Pakdemirli.

Pakdemirli noted that DSI has signed numerous records in the history of the Republic by backing its great mission on water and electricity, which are the lifeblood of agriculture, service and energy sectors since 2002, continued:

“2 floors of the dam built in 48 years have been built in the last 18 years. 6 floors of the hydroelectric power plant built in 48 years have been built in the last 18 years. 2 times the number of ponds built in 48 years have been built in the last 18 years. 3 floors of the drinking water facility built in 48 years have been built in the last 18 years. 22 times of consolidation in 48 years has been done in the last 18 years, which shows that the service is not a job but a job of faith.Our waters, which are covered by the sea on 3 sides, surrounded by rivers on 4 sides, are the heavenly and eternal heritage of our homeland, which is the heaven of our country. was the most important factor that determined all of our policies. ”

Expressing that they continue to implement projects and programs in order to get the most efficiency from water, including energy and electricity production, to prevent waste of water, to turn the country, which is not rich in water, into a water tank with aboveground and underground dams, said:

“Until 2023, the storage facility capacity is from 177 billion to 200 billion cubic meters, from 66 million to 85 million decares of irrigation area, from 4.5 billion to 6 billion cubic meters of drinking water supplied to settlements, to 10 thousand 306 of the flooded chroma plants. We aim to increase 85 million decares under your leadership. Today, we are putting our love, which we have grown patiently and labor for 12 years, to enlighten our future. ”

“With the Ilısu Dam, where we commissioned the first turbine in the southeast of our country, we are making another very important move that will reduce our external dependence and current account deficit in energy and ensure peace of the region.” Pakdemirli emphasized that Ilısu Dam, which is the largest dam established on the Tigris River, is the second largest dam in the GAP Project after Atatürk Dam in the largest filling volume.

Minister Pakdemirli stated that with the commissioning of the first turbine of Ilısu Dam, which has a total of 6 turbines and will produce 4 billion 120 million kilowatt-hours of hydroelectric energy annually, they aim to generate an additional income increase of 450 million TL annually by producing hydroelectric energy.

“WITH THIS LARGE ENERGY THAT WILL PRODUCE, IT WILL AMORTIFY IT IN 6 YEARS”

Expressing that this production amount means meeting the annual energy need of a city with a population of 1 million, Pakdemirli said, “After this first turbine, we aim to put one more turbine into service every month and start production at full capacity until the end of the year. When Ilısu Dam begins production with full capacity. will generate 4 billion 120 million kilowatt-hours hydroelectric energy annually, will contribute to our economy 2.8 billion lira annually.This project will pay for itself in 6 years with this great energy.This production figure will meet the annual energy needs of a city of 6 million people. “he said.

Stating that they have made huge gains to the country with huge investments, mega projects and ambitious projects, Pakdemirli noted that Ilısu Dam is one of these important projects.

It is stated that Ilısu Dam is in the first place in the world in terms of filling volume and body length, in the type of concrete-covered rockfill dam, and it is the third largest storage volume of the country after Atatürk and Keban Dams with a storage volume of 10.6 billion cubic meters. In addition to this great energy production, Pakdemirli brought water to the Cizre Dam, which was regulated in the Ilısu Dam and left in the Cizre Dam, and that the total area of ​​765 thousand decares will be irrigated with modern techniques, and 1 billion 168 million kilowatt-hours of energy per year. stated that it would be produced.

Explaining that an additional income increase of 1 billion Turkish lira is targeted when Pakdemirli, Cizre Dam is completed, “We believe that the line, which is tried to be transformed into a terrorist corridor, will rise to a safer region level, and the welfare of our people will be increased in terms of socio-economic and security.” Within the scope of this, an extraordinary effort, maximum sensitivity has been demonstrated that will set an example for the world in terms of preserving not only energy production but also historical and cultural assets. ”

Expressing that Hasankeyf Upper City has been reorganized and turned into an open air museum, Pakdemirli stated that the total settlement area in Hasankeyf has increased 6 times and the area of ​​public buildings, green areas and social facilities has increased 10 times compared to the past.

“WE PROVIDED MULTIPLE SHAREHOLDERS IN THE CONSTRUCTION OF OUR ILISU DAM”

Thanking everyone who contributed to the construction of the Ilısu Dam, who spilled and supported the sweat, Pakdemirli said, “We have given many martyrs in the construction phase of our Ilısu Dam, which has turned into reality at the end of the 70-year dream. I commemorate with mercy every day. May Allah be pleased with them. ” said.

Minister Pakdemirli wished that the blessed Kadir Night will be beneficial and added that he commemorates Gazi Mustafa Kemal Atatürk and saint martyrs with the mercy and respect on the occasion of 19 May Ataturk Commemoration Youth and Sports Day and that the youth celebrate the holiday with the most heart.

Later, upon the instructions of President Erdoğan, the first turbine was put into service after the ministers Pakdemirli and Dönmez and the other concerned pressed the button.

The ceremony was held by DSI Deputy General Manager Kaya Yıldız, Mardin Governor and Deputy Mayor Mustafa Yaman, Siirt Governor and Deputy Mayor Ali Fuat Atik, Batman Governor and Deputy Mayor Hulusi Şahin, Şırnak Governor Ali Hamza Pehlivan, Sirnak Mayor Mehmet Yarka, AK Party deputies, contractor officials and representatives of institutions attended.

ILISU DAM ENERGY POWER PLANT

Tigris was built on the river and the installed capacity in terms of Ataturk, Karakaya and after the Keban Dam Ilisu Dam is the fourth largest dam in Turkey’s position, the front face of concrete faced rock fill dam in terms of filling volume and body length in the world ranks first.

The dam, which is 135 meters high from the foundation and has a filling volume of 24 million cubic meters, is 820 meters crest long.

Ilısu Dam and hydroelectric power plant consist of 6 turbines each with a power of 200 MW. With the commissioning of the first turbine, 687 million kWh of electricity will be produced annually and an additional 355 million lira will be added to the economy.

With the commissioning of one more turbine every month, it is aimed that the dam will start production at full capacity until the end of the year.

When the power plant with a total installed power of 1200 MW is commissioned with full capacity, an average of 4 thousand 120 GWh energy will be produced annually. Thus, an annual contribution of 412 million dollars will be made from energy production to the economy.