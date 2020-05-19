EU, Conte-Macron phone call: “Recovery fund is up to the challenge”. Le Maire warns: “Austria, Denmark, Sweden and Holland against”. Dombrovskis: “Commission ambition is to reach a thousand billion”

On thenegotiations will be. The French Minister of Economy,, calls for caution and explicitly does iwhose i will beof the Franco-German proposal fromto revive Europe after the coronavirus crisis. “It’s abut the conviction of other Member States, in particular, still needs to be wonis“. Italy is pushing in the opposite direction, for a “really” Recovery Fund“That will give” a European economic response capable of meeting the challenge “. This is what Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte reiterated to the French President,, in a telephone conversation on the prospects of the negotiation reported by Palazzo Chigi. “It will be one– Le Maire warned by speaking at the National Assembly – we must not hide it “. Meanwhile, the Franco-German proposal receives the approval of the Vice-President of the European Commissionwhich raises: “Our ambition is not to increase funding capacity in the range of hundreds of billions, but rather a figure that“, Therefore over a thousand billion. The Brussels proposal for the EU fund and budget 2021-2027

“This is the level of ambition that we are discussing in the context of our recovery fund proposal,” explained Dombrovskis in a press conference at the end of Ecofin, in which the final ok came to sure, the temporary instrument against unemployment from 100 billion euros which is part of the aid package decided by the EU to counter the crisis. “On the Guarantee fund for businesses launched by bei, the European Investment Bank, we are close to the agreement, “specified the Commission vice-president.

Read Also Coronavirus, Gentiloni on the Franco-German proposal for the Recovery Fund: “An important contribution”. Crimi: “500 billion? Pochini “

Sure, Bei and Mes: is the first aid package. The recovery fund should be the next step: pending the Commission, the Franco-German proposal is already the fruit of another compromise between the position of the countries of southern Europe, with Italy and France in the lead, and that of the most rigorous Nordics from a fiscal point of view. Indeed, i 500 billion proposed are a quarter than what the European Parliament wanted and the goal compared to the requests of Rome. On the other hand, there is a first opening for the issue of common debt and in addition the funds will be granted by way of grants, not loans, available to the regions and sectors most affected by the pandemic. For Italy we talk about 100 billion in depth.

“It is the first time that France and Germany are located agree to finance the common debt and the EU budgetary expenses, “said Le Maire, promoter of the recovery fund. “For the first time – added the French minister – we can support the economic recovery in the countries most affected by the coronavirus crisis and avoiding economic differences and growth between EU member states and the euro area “. But the game is far from successful: “We have a few days to start discussions with our European partners to try to build a agreement which, I repeat, will be difficult, al European Council in June, ”he concluded.

Read Also Coronavirus, Lagarde: “The crisis is an opportunity to modernize the Stability Pact, we need to review it. Covid is not a risk for the euro “

The Franco-German proposal on the Recovery Fund is “commensurate with the challenge”, and “feed“What the EU Commission will unveil next week, explained Dombrovskis. Brussels will also present “an instrument for recovery and resilience that focuses on investment and structural reforms“, Since” we don’t only need additional money, but also reforms to create an environment more favorable for businesses, to strengthen administrative capacity so that extra funds have maximum effect “. Dombrovskis added that “most of the funding will be available in 2021“, But” we study the possibility of to anticipate some funds in 2020, technically it is still not resolved but we are looking at what to do. ” In any case, in order to hurry, first of all a “rapid agreement on the Recovery fund” by the EU summit is needed.

This is the crux of the problem: although the proposal is already a compromise and has also been elaborated by the Germany, leader of the European rigorist countries, these States will be the ones to oppose it. In Austria the chancellor Sebastian Kurz he immediately blocked the road: “Our position remains unchanged. We are ready to help the most affected countries with loans“, Not transfers, he wrote on Twitter, after” a good exchange with the prime ministers of Denmark, the Netherlands and Sweden “.

An opposite reaction came from Berlin, where comments are positive both among Social Democrats that (less obvious) within theChristian Democratic Union. The Merkel-Macron plan laid “the foundation stone for a new Europe,” said the candidate to lead the CDU, Armin Laschet, often critical of the chancellor in recent weeks. “It is a big step forward and very good news not only in terms of economy and employment, but also for the future of the European Union “, the comment of the German Finance Minister, the Social Democrat Olaf Scholz.

Support ilfattoquotidiano.it: never like now

we need you.

In these weeks of pandemic we journalists, if we do our job with conscience,

we do a public service. This is also why we are proud every day here at ilfattoquotidiano.it

to offer hundreds of new content for free to all citizens: news, exclusive insights,

expert interviews, surveys, videos and much more. All this work, however, has a great economic cost.

Advertising, in a time when the economy is stagnant, offers limited revenues.

Not in line with the access boom. This is why I ask those who read these lines to support us.

To give us a minimum contribution, equal to the price of a cappuccino per week,

fundamental for our work.

Become a supporting user by clicking here.



Thanks

Peter Gomez THANK YOU FOR READING ALREADY XX ITEMS THIS MONTH. But now we are the ones who need you.

Because our work has a cost.

We are proud to be able to offer hundreds of new content every day for free to all citizens.

But advertising, in a time when the economy is stagnant, offers limited revenues.

Not in line with the boom in access to ilfattoquotidiano.it.

This is why I ask you to support us, with a minimum contribution, equal to the price of a cappuccino per week.

A small but fundamental sum for our work. Help us out!

Become a supporting user!



With gratitude

Peter Gomez Support now