Coronavirus in the world: infections, updates and all the news on the situation

There are more than 4.8 million coronavirus cases worldwide. The latest data from Johns Hopkins University speak for 4,817,105 global infections e 318.775 deaths since the beginning of the health emergency. The United States remains the most affected country with over 1.5 million cases (1508957) and more than 90 thousand dead (90 369)New York state is the worst hit here with 351,371 confirmed infections and 28,339 victims.

Lockdown study, worldwide -17% of daily emissions since early April

According to the first study on global carbon production, emissions have drastically decreased since blockages were imposed worldwide due to the coronavirus crisis plummeting 17 percent since early April compared to 2019 levels. Results show that the most marked decline in carbon production on the planet has occurred since much of the global economy has stopped. In “Temporary reduction in daily global CO2 emissions during the COVID-19 forced confinement”, the analysis just published in the journal Nature Climate Change dedicated to the drop in CO2 emissions during the lockdown for Coronavirus, daily emissions decreased by 17 million tons of carbon dioxide globally during the April 7 confinement peak. Land transport emissions accounted for almost half (43%) of the decline, while electricity production accounted for 19%, industry 25% and aviation 10%. In Italy the maximum drop in daily emissions was 27.7%, in the United Kingdom 31% and in Australia 28.3%. According to the researchers, the impact of confinement on emissions this year will likely lead to the largest annual decrease since the end of World War II.

Trump: I’ve been taking hydroxychloroquine for ten daysThe American President,, he revealed that he had been taking hydroxychloroquine, the antimalarial drug he believed to be an effective remedy for coronavirus “for a week and a half.” “One pill a day, what is there to lose,” he said to the White House, adding to undergo the tampon every two days and to have always tested negative.

The president also threatened to “freeze” WHO funding permanently. He also said that the WHO is “a puppet” in the hands of China who in response accused Trump of “shirking responsibility and his international obligations”.

The borders between America and Canada remain closed to all “non-essential” movements until June 21 due to the pandemic. This was announced by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. “It is an important decision to protect people from both sides of the border,” said Trudeau at a press conference. The borders were closed by mutual agreement on March 21st with the exception of the transportation of goods and goods.

Brazil, third country after the USA and Russia

Brazil rises to third place in the little coveted ranking that measures the worldwide spread of the pandemic: it has overtaken Great Britain, Spain and Italy and only follows the USA and Russia. The officially confirmed cases in the country where about 210 million inhabitants live are 255,368, but they could be many more given the limited amount of tests carried out. President Jair Bolsonaro it continues to play down as state governors try to enforce restrictive measures to curb the virus.

Coronavirus-related deaths in the Latin American giant are officially 16,853 (over half of all South America) and place it in sixth place in the world. According to rough estimates reported by the international press, the real figures would be at least 15 times higher than the official ones.



“I believe the presuident Jair Bolsonaro be co-responsible, if he sends people around the street while the best defense is social isolation, “said Arthur Virgilio Neto mayor of Manaus, capital of the Amazon.” It caused crowding in hospitals and the death of people “he added, Bolsonaro” has a heart full of hate ”

In recent days, the country has found itself for the second time in three weeks without a health minister. According to indiscretions, he would have resigned due to disagreements with the president on the use of hydroxychloroquine, the same drug that Trump said to take in “preventive” form.

Bolivia, protests and roadblocks calling for more flexible quarantine and elections

Marches and demonstrations in Bolivia to ask to ease the lockdown and set a date for the general elections. In the western part of the country it is already the ninth day of roadblock and clashes have occurred with the police in El Alto, near the capital La Paz. The protesters accused the government of Jaenine Anez, who came to power after a military pronouncement and the escape abroad of Evo Morales, of “taking advantage of the pandemic to continue pillaging the country”. Murillo accused the opposition of the Movimiento to Socialism (Mas) and those who protest that they want to create chaos, adding: “They are used to trying to make dead and wounded”. The interior minister added that the government is pursuing dialogue, “which has already diminished the conflict in some areas of the country”

WHO approves independent investigation into pandemic response

None of the 194 WHO member states – including the United States – raised objections to the resolution proposed by the European Union on behalf of the 116 countries including Australia, China and Japan. “Is the WHO Assembly ready to adopt the draft resolution as proposed? Since I don’t see requests for intervention, I believe there are no objections and the resolution is therefore adopted, “he said Keva Bain, Ambassador of the Bahamas, president of the Assembly.The document approved by the plenary of the assembly urges Member States, among other things, to “provide sustainable funding to the World Health Organization to ensure that it can respond fully to public health needs in the global response to coronavirus”.

France, non-EU borders “are closed and will remain closed”

Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said that 186,000 French have been repatriated since the start of the crisis. Those who from now on want to return from countries outside the European Union, for which the borders remain closed, will have to isolate themselves for 14 days.

Greece, towards reopening of borders in mid-June

Greece will announce its long-awaited operational plan to revive the tourism sector tomorrow, writes Helena Smith, Athens correspondent for Guardian. The media reported that the country’s borders could be reopened by mid-June, two weeks ahead of schedule. According to the plan, which will be announced by the prime minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, travelers from all over the EU and Israel will be admitted to Greece. It is unclear whether they will have to undergo a blood test or if they will be asked to adhere to other health protocols. Travelers will be required to maintain social distance rules at airports and wear masks during flights. RyanAir it has already announced that it would resume flights to destinations in Greece, including Corfu. The government spokesman, Stelios Petsas: “This summer will not be like last year”.



In 2019 a record number of 33 million tourists visited Greece, the equivalent of three times its population. On Monday, approximately 200 archaeological sites, closed to contain the spread of the virus, were reopened to the public when Greece started preparing for the tourist season

Barcelona reopens the beaches but you cannot swim

From tomorrow, people will be able to sunbathe and make “recreational use” of the Catalan capital’s beaches, as long as they respect social distances. However, they cannot swim and must not spend more than an hour on the beach. they will also have to respect the time slots for the different age groups and activities: from 6 to 10 for the exercise and walking of adults; 10-12 and 19-20 for the elderly and those who need assistance; 12-19 for children accompanied by an adult and 20-23 for professional sportsmen. Like the Madrid region and parts of Castilla y León, the Barcelona metropolitan area remains in the preliminary phase of the de-escalation of the blockade, while 70% of Spain has moved on to the next phase.

London: we could live with it for years

The UK and the world must be prepared to “live for many months if not for a few years” with coronavirus, without a permanent lockdown, but with ups and downs in restrictive measures, if an effective vaccine is not developed. Professor pointed it out in Downing Street Jonathan Van-Tam, British deputy chief medical officer, speculating among other things “an element of seasonality” of the virus. An element that “in the autumn” could prelude to the need to introduce new “emergency plans” to contain the risks of a second peak.

France, voluntary quarantine for travelers from outside the EU

French Foreign Minister, Jean-Yves Le Drian, announced that starting on Wednesday the government will ask all citizens and residents of French territory who come from outside the European Union to maintain a “voluntary” fourteen-day quarantine. The head of French diplomacy announced the proposal one day after the president, Emmanuel Macron, criticized the measure adopted by Spain on all travelers who enter the country, regardless of their origin, judging the measure as ineffective to stop the spread of the coronavirus. Macron then clarified that France will apply the same restriction to the Spanish for “reciprocity”.

In Russia, the number of infections decreases, towards 300 thousand cases

The daily increase in cases of Covid 19 in Russia falls (9,263 in the last 24 hours), but the number of infected people across the country has now reached the threshold of 300 thousand (299,941). According to data released by the emergency operations center, this is the fourth consecutive day in which the increase on a daily basis of infections remains below 10 thousand. There were 115 new deaths, for a total of 2,837. Russia, according to the count of Johns Hopkins University, is in second place in the world for infections. Mikhail Mishustin meanwhile, he returned to Russia’s premier duties after he announced on April 30 that he had fallen ill with Covid 19 and left the government to his deputy, Andrej Belousov.



Washington will donate 200 lung fansi to Russia. A spokesman for the American embassy in Moscow told Interfax. “In response to President Putin’s request for assistance, President Trump has offered to donate and deliver 200 fans to the Russian people. The first 50 are in production in the United States and are expected to be ready for shipment on May 20. The remaining 150 they will be produced and ready shortly thereafter, “said the spokesman

Over 100 thousand cases in India

The case report in India has exceeded the 100 thousand threshold. There are 101,139 infections in the country, while 3,164 deaths have so far been caused by the virus. The data were confirmed by the country’s Ministry of Health. The Indian Medical Research Council has announced that 2,404,267 tests have been performed nationwide.



The Indian meteorological office reported that the super cyclone Amphan it reached winds of up to 240 km / h with gusts of about 265 km / h on the Bay of Bengal Monday night and is expected to arrive on the coast on Wednesday. Such wind speeds, according to meteorological officials, could make Amphan one of the biggest storms that have ever hit Indians for over 10 years.

The authorities of East India and Bangladesh have moved tens of thousands of inhabitants away from the coast in an attempt to save them from a super cyclone that is expected to inflict large-scale damage just as both countries are struggling to contain coronavirus. The quarantine shelters in India will be converted into cyclone shelters, leaving the management of social distancing to the authorities to try to prevent the spread of infections.

Hong Kong, canceled annual vigil for the Tiananmen Square massacre

Hong Kong banned the annual vigil for the Tiananmen Square massacre by extending social exclusion measures for another 14 days. After two consecutive days without contagion, the authorities announced that some restrictions would be relaxed but not those related to rallies limited to a maximum of eight people. Restrictions will not end until June 5, the day after the annual Hong Kong vigil commemorating the Chinese army’s brutal crackdown on demonstrators in 1989.



The event has been held annually since 1990. It is the largest and traditionally the only commemoration allowed in China, which attracts more than 100,000 people. Macau has always staged a photo exhibition on “tank man”, but the authorities withdrew approval last week

Africa, 86 thousand infections have already been overcome

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Africa has exceeded 86,000. This was stated by the regional office of the World Health Organization. Unlike Europe, a widespread outbreak still seems active in Africa, a continent of 1.3 billion people. It was feared that its relatively limited healthcare infrastructure would not withstand the impact of patients with Covid 19.

Over 86,000 confirmed # COVID19 cases on the African continent – with more than 33,000 recoveries & 2,700 deaths. View country figures & more with the WHO African Region COVID-19 Dashboard: https://t.co/V0fkK8dYTg pic.twitter.com/t8kU48MI7R – WHO African Region (@WHOAFRO) May 19, 2020

New Zealand, over 5 million inhabitants with returns

New Zealand’s population exceeded 5 million, thanks in part to the wave of returning home before they closed the borders. Quarterly demographics published by Statistics Nz they show that this threshold was reached in late March and note that the last million have been added in record time over the past 17 years. The first million inhabitants had been reached in 1911, the next two in 1956 and 1976. On 18 March the government urged the 80,000 New Zealanders abroad to hurry to return home while the flights were progressively canceled. According to data from the American University Johns Hopkins, New Zealand today has 1,503 cases, including 21 deaths.

Do you travel Seychelles, no cruise ships throughout 2021

Uber cuts another 3,000 seats

Uber cuts another 3,000 jobs, closes 45 offices and undertakes to review its plans in an attempt to stem the crisis. The new job cuts, added to the 3,700 announced last week, bring total reductions to the workforce to 25%. “We are seeing some signs of recovery,” he said Dara Khosrowshahi in a communication to employees. “You’ve heard me say it before: hope is not a strategy. Although it is easy to say, the truth is that it is a difficult decision.”