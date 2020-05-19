Coronavirus, here’s who the 17-year-old who declined over 7 million for his site

MERCER ISLAND (United States) – Is called Avi Schiffmann, is 17 years old and has created a data update site related to Coronavirus in real time followed by 30 million people: it’s called ncov2019.live. “Buy me a coffee“(i.e.”Buy me a coffee“) the modest request for donations made on his web page by the boy, who refused the beauty of 8 million dollars (more than 7 million and 300 thousand euros) for the sale of the same, in addition to a job in Microsoft and numerous offers by advertisements, motivating his choice with a laconic: “I’m not a speculator, I don’t want to take advantage of it“.

Who is Avi Schiffmann

Avi Schiffmann lives in Mercer Island, Washington state, and has worked hard, together with the “partner” Daniel Conlon who took care of the graphics, to create the popular tracking site, which exceeded 700 million unique users. “I have other plans for my future – says the 17 year old –, although many tell me that I will regret the decision to refuse so much money. I hope in the future tools like this will be created directly by the World Health Organization. The responsibility for creating these tools should not be in the hands of a random kid, but of the people who work for statistics“.