Hapoel Tel Aviv: 0: 3 on Hapoel Ashkelon, summary

After a reset draw against Bnei Yehuda last week, the Reds overcame the national rival in the Khodorov compound. Omri Altman and Iyad Abu Abid stood out in the Klinger group

A week after finishing her first training game at 0: 0 against Bnei Yehuda, Hapoel Tel Aviv looked much better tonight (Tuesday) and overcame Hapoel Ashkelon in another preparatory meeting for the return of the Premier League, which took place in the Hodorov complex and worn in the form of three-thirds 30 minutes, as happened in other games yesterday.<p>Omri Altman and Iyad Abu Abid stood out on the red side. The two cooked for each other and scored a goal each, while Michael Oulha added the third. Klinger's preparation and players for the top playoffs will continue Friday with a game against Scacia Ness Ziona. Hapoel Tel Aviv hopes to continue with good ability and return to playing fitness for the renewal of the league and more importantly for her, ahead of the semi-final of the National Cup in just three weeks.

The vehicles

Hapoel Tel Aviv: Arik Yanko, Iyad Abu Abid, Ural Degani, Raz Shlomo, Doron Leidner, Amit Meir, Emanuel Boateng, Moti Brashtsky, Felipe Rodrigues, Omri Altman, Omri Damari. Yes his partner: Yoav Jarafi, Eli Tamam, Michael Olha, Marvin Pearman, Danny Groper, Shay Eisen, Ofek Ovadia, Maor Buzaglo and Osher Davida.

Hapoel Ashkelon: Lior Hadrian, Lotem Zeno, Ben Algarbeli, Liran Rothstein, Shai Hadad, Roy Dayan, Uziel Pardo, Dor Moskovitz, Matan Dahdi, Inar Schechter.

cereal. Nice win for Hapoel Tel Aviv (courtesy of Hapoel Tel Aviv)

Minute 7, Hapoel Tel Aviv rose to 0: 1! An accurate beam ball by Omri Altman meets Abu Abid’s head, which is easily touched to the net.

Minute 8, 0: 2 to Hapoel Tel Aviv! Abu Abid burst into the wing and issued an accurate cross, Altman waited on the 16th and bombed the net.

Minute 17, great situation for Hapoel Tel Aviv: Filipa Rodrigues got a ball on the extension, bounced once and swung the left leg, the ball went to frame but Ashkelon goalkeeper caught.

Minute 21, Omri Altman got the ball 20 yards from the goal and lowered to Batang, the midfielder bombed from the distance but Ashkelon goalkeeper flicked to the corner.

<img src=”https://sport1images.maariv.co.il/image/upload/f_auto,fl_lossy/t_ArticleControlTransformaionFaceDetect/678648″ alt=”Altman and Damari celebrate (courtesy of Hapoel T.”א)” width=”758″ height=”504″/>

Altman and Damari Celebrate (Courtesy of Hapoel Tel Aviv)

Minute 31, first opportunity for Hapoel Ashkelon: Daniel Konitsky delivered a great cross to the Nickshare ledge, which was 14 yards in a strong, flat pen, but the ball went past the beam.

Minute 35, another chance for Ashkelon: giving Dahdi room a wide and kicked 13 yards, Janco.

Minute 51: Doron Leidner broke into the wing and lifted a sharp ball wide, Altman bouncing 10 yards out of the frame.

Minute 55, Hapoel Tel Aviv increased to 0: 3! Doron Leidner broke into the wing, passed two players and room wide, Ashkelon defense tried to go away but the ball came to Michael Oulha who was close to the net.

<img src=”https://sport1images.maariv.co.il/image/upload/f_auto,fl_lossy/t_ArticleControlTransformaionFaceDetect/678655″ alt=”(Courtesy of Act”א)” width=”758″ height=”504″/>

(Courtesy of Hapoel Tel Aviv)

Minute 60, Michael Oulha swung his leg from 18 yards, but Ashkelon’s goal was at the top of his fingers.

Minute 64, Abu Abid’s long ball reached Olahah, which, out of the extension, with a flat, strong pen, Ashkelon’s goalie caught on.

Minute 74, Hapoel Tel Aviv received a free kick 18 meters from the opponent’s gate. Maor Buzaglo approached, but his ball hit the wall on the way to the frame. The Ashkelon concierge had no trouble catching lightly.

Minute 90: Maor Buzaglo tried his force from an 18-yard diagonal to Ashkelon’s hair, the top rival goalkeeper.

<img src=”https://sport1images.maariv.co.il/image/upload/f_auto,fl_lossy/t_ArticleControlTransformaionFaceDetect/678653″ alt=”Raz Solomon. The Reds are back in shape (courtesy of Oper”א)” width=”758″ height=”506″/>

Raz Solomon. Reds return to fitness (courtesy of Hapoel Tel Aviv)