Ohana: Will quickly make a decision on appointing a permanent commissioner

The Minister of Internal Security, Amir Ohana, met for the first time on Tuesday with the police command staff at the National College of Police at the reception for his new position. At the meeting, Ohana addressed the issue of the commissioner’s appointment, saying: “The appointment decision is dramatic and important. I intend to get her quickly but not recklessly. I will take the time to learn the subject. ”

“I know that the police are committed to stability and a permanent chief of staff,” Ohana told senior officials. “I really appreciate the time when Motti Cohen served as commander-in-chief.” Ohana added: The former, but also you, the senior commanders in the field. “

A few days ago, we reported in the Central Edition that the appointment of Amir Ohana as Minister of Public Security raises quite a few concerns for senior police officials. They see what happened in the Prosecutor’s Office when Ohana was the Justice Minister, and fear that this will be his way in his new office.