“Roger Federer is the Greatest Ever”

“Roger Federer is the greatest of all,” Tony emphasized, “I just don’t know who is near him; maybe Rod Leiber, maybe Raphael. Uncle Tony continued to compliment the Swiss phenom, of course Nadal’s great rivals throughout his career. “He’s a wonderful player. I like to watch him play. If I wasn’t Rafa’s uncle, I’d like Federer to win every game. He’s full of class in his game and also very effective.”
And yet, despite these compliments, Tony Nadal acknowledged: “For me, as the coach at Rafa’s time, I preferred to play against Federer than with Novak Jokovic. It’s not about who is better, but about styles. “You have to do it to win, while we didn’t know exactly how to deal with Jokovic many times. It was harder to prepare for the games against Novak.”
“When we play against Federer, we have a way to beat him … When we play against Djokovic, many times we know exactly what we had to do. This is more difficult, for me. ‘
