Sir news of the day: coronavirus and WHO, EU-Balkans-Turkey, Covid in Italy, Ecuador, peer schools, International Eucharistic Congress, funeral card. Short

“I will launch an independent investigation” into the action of the World Health Organization in the management of the Covid-19 pandemic “as soon as possible, at the most appropriate time.” WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Gebreyesus said this in Geneva during the work of the 73rd Assembly of the World Health Organization (18-19 May), which took place for the first time in “virtual” mode due to the emergency. “WHO – Gebreyesus assured – remains fully committed to transparency, responsibility and continuous improvement”. “We want him more than anyone else,” he said with reference to the letter sent to him by US President Donald Trump who accuses the organization of excessive proximity to China and threatens the “permanent suspension of funding to the WHO”. (click here)

Coronavirus Covid-19: EU-Balkans-Turkey, “unprecedented challenges, a common response to the economic crisis”

“The pandemic has posed unprecedented challenges in the public health sector, in the economy and in the social sphere which need a common response.” This can be read in the “conclusions” of the economic and financial dialogue between the representatives of the EU Member States, the Western Balkans and Turkey, together with those of the European Commission and the European Central Bank, as well as the representatives of the central banks of the Western Balkans and Turkey. The press release issued today by the Council of the European Union also reiterates the importance “of continuing dialogue on politics and the economy in these exceptional circumstances in view of a common response from the crisis”. The purpose of this dialogue is to prepare the western Balkans and Turkey for future participation in the European semester (cycle of coordination of economic and budgetary policies within the EU). (click here)

Coronavirus Covid-19: Civil protection, the number of positives currently declining. 716 ICU patients, another 162 deaths since yesterday

“As part of health monitoring relating to the spread of Coronavirus in our territory, to date, May 19, the total number of people who have contracted the virus is 226,699, with an increase compared to yesterday of 813 new cases. The total number of currently positive is 65,129, with a decrease of 1,424 assisted compared to yesterday “. This is underlined by a note just released by the Civil Protection Department. Among the currently positive, “716 are being treated in intensive care, with a decrease of 33 patients compared to yesterday. 9,991 people are hospitalized with symptoms, a decrease of 216 patients compared to yesterday. 54,422 people, equal to 84% of the currently positive, are in isolation without symptoms or with mild symptoms “. Compared to yesterday, “162 people have died and bring the total to 32,169” while “the total number of those discharged and recovered rises to 129,401 instead, with an increase of 2,075 people compared to yesterday”. (click here)

Coronavirus Covid-19: bishops Ecuador, “the pandemic of corruption indigns us, it is very serious to take advantage of this situation”

“In the midst of so much uncertainty and pain, the pandemic of corruption that infects our society, including the health care institutions itself, is a cause of profound indignation, with reference to irregularities in the purchase of drugs and supplies (surcharges on masks, medicines, coffins for the deceased and for food kits). Morally it is a very serious crime to take advantage of this painful situation to enrich yourself in a deceptive way, this thing cannot remain in impunity “. It is the harsh accusation of the Presidency Council of the Ecuadorian Bishops’ Conference, contained in the message entitled “Crisis and hope”. The document describes a situation of serious uncertainty and in many aspects out of control, speaks of an “over-indebted state, unable to meet its obligations regarding health, education, work and safety”. (click here)

Peer schools: Don Maffeis (CEI), “recognize their full citizenship”

“The peer school does not want money from the state, but that it is recognized for the important public service it offers.” This was written by Don Ivan Maffeis, Undersecretary and Spokesperson of the Italian Bishops’ Conference, in a contribution published on “Pastoral Life” of June 2020 and re-launched today by Sir. “What is asked of the Government is not specific help to the equals – which could be interpreted as a sort of privilege – but opportunities and services, solidarity with the family, helping to restore the necessary serenity to the latter”. “To undermine their survival – underlines Don Maffeis – is, in fact, a sort of cultural discrimination, which prevents them from recognizing their full citizenship”. (click here)

International Eucharistic Congress: Budapest, after the postponement for Covid-19 will be held from 5 to 12 September 2021

The 52nd International Eucharistic Congress will be held from 5 to 12 September 2021 in Budapest. The new date was approved by the Holy See on the proposal of the Hungarian organizers. On April 23, Matteo Bruni, director of the Holy See Press Office, announced: “due to the current health situation and its consequences on the movement and aggregation of faithful and pilgrims, the Holy Father, together with the Pontifical Committee for the international Eucharistic Congresses and with the Hungarian episcopate, he decided to postpone the 52nd International Eucharistic Congress, scheduled in Budapest next September 2020, to September 2021 “. (click here)

Card. Renato Corti: funeral in Novara this morning. Bishop Brambilla (bishop), “was a spiritual teacher”

“Our beloved Msgr. Renato Corti was a spiritual teacher. From the beginning to the end of his life he interpreted his ministry as an authentic father of spirit. This is why I wrote a personal memory about his figure as a spiritual teacher, as I knew him in my first two years of theology “. This was stated by Msgr. Franco Giulio Brambilla, bishop of Novara, in the funeral homily delivered today during the funeral of his predecessor card. Corti, in the cathedral of the Piedmontese city. “My vivid memory dates back to those times … His figure can be summarized in what Pope Francis wrote in his affectionate message to the diocese: ‘I think of his genuine love for the mission and ministry of preaching which he exercised with great generosity , in all animated by the passionate desire to communicate the Gospel of Christ ‘”. (click here)