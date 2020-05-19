Stars in the background reported on Iran’s cyber attack

<

According to Kochavi, “While we do everything we can to avoid civilian casualties, the enemy makes every effort to harm civilians. In contrast to the enemy, we will act both aggressively and values ​​and base our action on intelligence and operational need. IDF intelligence and firepower. ”

Tonight, the Washington Post reported that Israel is behind a cyber attack on systems at the Shahid Rajai port in southern Iran. According to reports, Israeli officials shut down the compound computers from May 9 for days, in response to attempts to penetrate and disrupt Israeli water systems last month.

A security official from another country following the incident called the attack “very accurate” and said the damage to the Iranian port was more severe than what was described in statements by Tehran. According to him, “there was complete disarray.” An American official also added that Israel is likely to be behind the attack.

Reports point to further tensions between Jerusalem and Tehran, though US cyber experts say most of the recent incidents have been halted so far.