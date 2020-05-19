Twilight actor Gregory Tyree Boyce has died

The people closest to him confirm the boy’s radiance, who loved life and had future plans. The mother talks about an activity that was opening which Gregory would have been the chef.
Fame with Twilight
Gregory Tyree Boyce had become famous thanks to the Twilight saga. The vampire story, taken from Stephenie Meyer’s books, had made him a celebrity. In the film he played Tyler Crowley, one of the protagonist’s friends, Bella. During the filming, Boyce had shown his acting skills and his prowess as an actor. Not only that, but, thanks to his humanity, he had won the sympathies of the whole cast.
A suspicious post
In December, the actor published a suspicious message on his social profiles. Under a photo that portrayed him as a child, he had written that he did not think he would ever reach the age of thirty. The message at the time of publication, had not created any sensation. But today, in light of what happened, the post takes on totally different connotations.
The causes are shrouded in mystery
Not much is known about the causes for which Gregory Tyree Boyce, the Twilight actor, and his fiancée died. At the moment, no hypothesis is to be excluded. We will have to wait for the results of the autopsy to get answers.
In the meantime, a fundraiser has been opened on the Gofundme website to help Natalie Adepoju’s family. The relatives of the young woman asked for amounts to help especially the young Egypt. Attached to the message, a last farewell to Gregory’s young girlfriend.
