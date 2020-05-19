Twilight actor Gregory Tyree Boyce has died. The boy’s body was found in his home in Las Vegas on May 13, 2020, (together with that of his girlfriend Natalie Adepoju. Boyce (he had been dating the girl for about a year, and the two lived together in California. She was the cousin of the An actor calling the police after seeing the thirty-year-old’s car still parked in the driveway of his home, the actor leaves his 10-year-old daughter Alaya, while Adepoju greets her son Egypt.

The people closest to him confirm the boy’s radiance, who loved life and had future plans. The mother talks about an activity that was opening which Gregory would have been the chef.

Fame with Twilight

Gregory Tyree Boyce had become famous thanks to the Twilight saga. The vampire story, taken from Stephenie Meyer’s books, had made him a celebrity. In the film he played Tyler Crowley, one of the protagonist’s friends, Bella. During the filming, Boyce had shown his acting skills and his prowess as an actor. Not only that, but, thanks to his humanity, he had won the sympathies of the whole cast.

A suspicious post

In December, the actor published a suspicious message on his social profiles. Under a photo that portrayed him as a child, he had written that he did not think he would ever reach the age of thirty. The message at the time of publication, had not created any sensation. But today, in light of what happened, the post takes on totally different connotations.

The causes are shrouded in mystery

Not much is known about the causes for which Gregory Tyree Boyce, the Twilight actor, and his fiancée died. At the moment, no hypothesis is to be excluded. We will have to wait for the results of the autopsy to get answers.

In the meantime, a fundraiser has been opened on the Gofundme website to help Natalie Adepoju’s family. The relatives of the young woman asked for amounts to help especially the young Egypt. Attached to the message, a last farewell to Gregory’s young girlfriend.