3 Italian bank stocks on which investors are too pessimistic. Why theItalians are so reviled? Why do their stock market shares suffer systematically? Is there perhaps a bias towards them from investors? Judging by the attitude towards the quarterly reports recently published by Intesa Sanpaolo, Unicredit and Mediobanca, it would seem so. However, morningstar analysts say, current share prices are suffering from excessive pessimism on the part of traders.

And if the most important independent analysis institute says so, it is to be believed. “The market is too severe with Italian banks,” they say from Morningstar. “Since the beginning of February, Intesa Sanpaolo, Mediobanca and Unicredit have recorded losses of between 45% and 55%. And now they are traded at high discount rates compared to fair value. ” They are also discounted by the FTSEMIB of which they are part, of about 12%. Why are investors too pessimistic about these three bank stocks?

“The management of Intesa Sanpaolo (MIL: ISP) has announced its intention to distribute 75% of 2020 profits, 70% of 2021 profits and to pay the 2019 coupon still pending following the indications of the ECB supervisory body. In addition to the desire to continue with the merger plan with Ubi Banca. These statements are signs of strength that the lender gives to the market. However, we would have preferred Intesa to focus on the M&A operation in order to save liquidity that could be useful in the future. ”

This they still state from Morningstar. And they add an important thing. “Based on our forecasts for the next five years, which indicate an average growth in earnings per share of 5%, we estimate a fair value of 2.10 euros”. Today we are at 1.41, to say. It would therefore be a 48.94% increase from present values.

Mediobanca and exposure to the economy

“Mediobanca has a significant exposure to the Italian economy, considering that almost all loans to families are granted on the national territory. For this reason, we expect the bank to increase the provisions for loan losses in 2020 and 2021 … Our estimate of the fair value is equal to 9 euros “. These are the important statements, for investors, on Mediobanca by Morningstar analysts. This would be a 76.47% increase from the current prices of € 5.10 per share.

Regarding Unicredit, “For 2020, we expect a sharp decrease in profitability due to the increase in loan loss provisions. But also the costs of corporate restructuring and the effects of the deterioration of the domestic economy. However, in the next two years … we expect a strong recovery in profits. Based on these assumptions, we estimate a fair value of € 12 “. And here the stock of the Milanese bank would receive a revaluation of + 86.63%.

Three Italian bank stocks. They include the two largest and most profitable banks in the country, and the only business bank worthy of the name. These securities are discounted from almost 50% to almost 90%. And it is not we who say it, but the most important independent analysis company in the world. You do.