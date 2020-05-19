Mayors of Siirt, Baykan and Kurtalan from HDP are released

Siirt Mayor Berivan Helen Işık, HDP’s Siirt Mayor Berivan Helen Işık, Deputy Mayor Peymandara Turhan, Kurtalan Mayor Baran Akgül, Baykan Mayor Ramazan Sarsilmaz, who were detained in the operation carried out by the Provincial Police Department teams within the scope of the investigation carried out at the Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office in Siirt. transactions are completed.

Işık, Akgül and Sarsılmaz, who were transferred to the courthouse and brought to court after their inquiry at the prosecution, were released with a judicial control decision.

It was decided by the court that Turhan was also released, under the condition of judicial control.

Within the scope of the judicial control, it was stated that Işık, Akgül and Sarsılmaz will take the measure “not to leave their home” and “ban on going abroad”.

KAYYİM was appointed

HDP’s Siirt, Baykan and Kurtalan mayors were detained on May 15 as part of an investigation by the Ministry of the Interior, and trustees were appointed.