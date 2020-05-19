Stuck Elevators, Fires and Peak in Power Consumption: The Extreme Scrabble Continues

The hot weather was also felt Tuesday, and first of all, the municipality asked residents not to use elevators or appliances that could cause damage or danger, after dozens of reports of people getting stuck in the elevator due to power outages.

Temperature measured at Castle Deer – Spring Valley







Trying to cool off on the bus (Photo: Moti Kimhi)

Jerusalem still wears masks despite the heat and exemption (Photo: Eli Mandelbaum)





Tel Aviv today(Photo: Moti Kimhi)

The electricity company said that today’s consumption peak was broken when at 13:55 consumption was 13,809 MW. The previous peak was recorded in July 2019 and stood at 13,568 MW.

In addition, fire crews today handled several fires in the country. In the afternoon, control of burning woods was obtained near Kiryat Yearim, in Kana Kana, a wildfire was set on fire, and first of all, the fire fighters were working to extinguish wildfires in the open area of ​​Nahalat Yehuda.

A fire in a forest in the Jerusalem mountains near Moshav Givat Yearim (Photo: Rescue firefighters)





Firefighters near Kiryat Yearim(Photo: Remy Weitz)





Equipment is being rescued in Kana as a result of thorn burning in the area

Due to the heavy burden, it was decided tonight to cancel the duty of wearing masks

In the public domain until Friday. This, after the last nine days, 1,876 reports were distributed to citizens who did not adhere to the masking instructions. The bathing season opens tomorrow

Officially at the beaches.

So far, two people have died of heat stroke this week: a 60-year-old man died in Dimona Street on Sunday, and yesterday a 41-year-old man was found dead in the afternoon in a closed vehicle on Sigalit Street in Hadera. MDA paramedics and paramedics called to the scene found the man with signs of heat stroke and burns and determined his death.

Meta-tech forecaster Nahum Malik told Ynet this morning that this is an unusual and extreme event that will end only Friday. “We are at a 40-degree threshold in most areas of the country. This is also expected in the next three days. At the same time, the humidity is also very low, only ten percent, and these are very severe dry conditions that contribute to the potential for fires. And humiliation, but at the same time an increase in humidity. ”

Malik noted that Saturday’s temperatures are expected to be 20-15 degrees lower than today, and early next week may also rain locally.

Temperatures expected tonight and tomorrow: Kiryat Shmona 43-26, Katzrin 40-25, Safed 36-26, Tiberias 45-25, Nazareth 41-25, Haifa 40-25, TA 41-27, Jerusalem 38-29, Ashkelon 35 -24, Ein Gedi 48-35, Be’er Sheva 43-27, Arad 40-30, Mitzpe Ramon 38-28 and Eilat 45-30.