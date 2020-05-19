May 19 Atatürk Rally: Kenan Sofuoğlu and Toprak Razgatlıoğlu competed

Speaking before Kenan Sofuoglu Racing, “Turkey have also together with the Motorcycle Federation of May 19 Atatürk Commemoration and Youth and Sports Day, we also found that especially young people interested, we also project we do will introduce Istanbul. We decided on this project. An empty Istanbul ‘we think that it can be done a nice job. Trails will complete with Razgatlıoğl the soil. our goal here is not to Turkey, the world’s a beautiful image that can remove them published in many countries, “he said.

Toprak Razgatlıoğlu said, “In the previous years, 19 May was celebrated with great enthusiasm. This year, everyone was at home because of the coronavirus. said.