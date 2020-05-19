Italian Prime Minister Conte: We were not prepared for such a big global crisis

In his speech at the closing session of the 73rd World Health Assembly with the video conference method, Prime Minister Conte reminded that his country was the first place where the epidemic was seriously affected in Europe.

Conte said that the data coming today 2 months later thanks to the strict measures they put into practice at the beginning of March, said: “Let’s face it, we were not fully prepared for such a big global crisis. Then we have shown great skill to compensate for this, but again we have to take our lessons here and definitely we have lessons to take. ” said.

“We must strengthen early warning mechanisms, information exchange to determine the best in the international community’s epidemic preparations,” said Conte. he spoke.

Noting that the virus has changed their lives to a degree that they could not have predicted a few months ago, the Italian Prime Minister also underlined that the role of the World Health Organization should be strengthened and support for more vulnerable countries should be increased.