Social media sharing caught the millionth theft

One of the 2 suspects allegedly stealing jewelery of 1 million liras from the house they entered in Aksaray was detained.

As the 1 million TL worth of jewelery and some money was stolen from a house in Hacılar Harmanı Mahallesi, the Provincial Police Department’s Public Security Branch teams started working to catch the suspects.

The teams followed the social media accounts of the suspect, which he detected from the security camera images. During the follow-up, it was seen that the money stolen from the suspect’s page and the photo of the jewelery items were shared.

CAPED ON THE HOUSE OF THE HOUSE

The teams, who took action as a result of technical and physical follow-up, caught suspect Halil İbrahim A (30) on the roof of the house where he was hiding in Altınkaya village.

The suspect, who was transferred to the courthouse after his police operations, was arrested by the magistrate on duty.

PENALTY FIRM

Turkey’s involvement in the burglary suspects identified in various cities in January, it was learned that escaped from Ankara Sincan Prison Open.

The suspect Halil İbrahim A, who has 78 separate crime files on the police, was stealing from the house in Hacılar Harmanı Mahallesi, and it was reflected in the security camera.