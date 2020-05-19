Bergamo, +144 positive (but with more swabs) There are three deaths in the province

The point on the situation in our region on the covid-19 emergency. Updated data on the development of the pandemic. In Bergamo, infections that date back to +144 jump high but compared to a much greater number of swabs. The figure on deaths remains comforting: +3 for an official total of 3,069.

Also Tuesday 19 May directed by the headquarters of the Lombardy Region to take stock of the covid emergency situation. The councilor for Local Authorities and the Mountain Massimo Sertori will speak at the press conference.

The data of today’s infections and the difference with the previous day:

The Bergamo data make a leap up of the infections compared to yesterday which were 20, today there are 144, but the number is explained by a greater number of swabs carried out as specified by the Orobic AT: “In the face of a weekend in which, between Saturday and Sunday, well 2,500 tampons, 144 more positives today in the province of Bergamo. A figure in line with the rest of Lombardy, because the number of tampons in progress has increased everywhere, and which replicates what happened last week, right on Tuesday 12 May. “With 2,500 people swabbed over the weekend, including nearly a thousand doctors and pharmacists, today’s data is of no concern“, confirmation Massimo Giupponi, general manager of the Bergamo Health Protection Agency “.

The figure to be taken into greater consideration is that of deaths which remains in line with that of the past few days: +3 (yesterday was +1), the official total in our province rises to 3,069.

– the swabs made: 596.355 (+14.918)

– the positive cases are: 85,481 (+462)

– the healed: 36.082 (+167)

– in intensive care: 244 (-8)

– inpatients not in intensive care: 4,426 (-56)

– deaths: 15,597 (+54)

– currently positive: The cases by province with the update compared to the last few days:

MI: 22.324 (+102) of which 9.444 (+49) in Milan city

BG: 12,607 (+144)



BS: 14.199 (+41)

CO: 3.646 (+13)

CR: 6.335 (+12)

LC: 2.687 (+39)

LO: 3.369 (+16)

MN: 3.294 (+3)

MB: 5.338 (+42)

PV: 5.047 (+25)

SO: 1.378 (+9)

VA: 3,401 (+9)

and 1,856 under verification.

Here are the summary tables of today’s cases.

