There impersonator of Chiara Ferragni is a mutant

The blonde Chiara Ferragni has a look-alike: she is a young student with noble origins: the discovery at “Ciao Darwin” on Canale 5 in the episode “Umani contro mutanti”

The did not go unnoticed student of Udine, Lucrezia Melito Mangilli during the transmission of Bonolis “Hi Darwin”: not only for its resemblance to Chiara Ferragni, but also for its resolve despite his 22 years old

Tall, blonde and with blue eyes: it’s Ferragni

Me tooucrezia is very high, has a delicate face, fair and perfect complexion that remembers that dell’influencer if we then add i long blond hair and the blue eyes here is that the resemblance is truly incredible. There very young supermodel revealed that she was born in Udine and that its curves would be 100% natural:

“I come from Udine, I am a student and I am proud of myself. My curves are natural, I don’t imitate anyone, I am as you see me “.

Beautiful, resolute and … reserved

We care about being reserved Lucrezia Melito Mangilli, in fact, it is not known whether or not it has un boyfriend, and on social networks, the model did not reveal any further details about herself, preferring to live her private life with extreme confidentiality.

Similarity yes but not in the … followers

It is true that Lucrezia it’s out of the TV environment, it’s still a lot followed by followers it counts about 20 thousand fans: certainly not comparable to 20 million than those of the Ferragnez. The similarities, so I’m (at least for now) alone physical and end here …

The thrust of the student: “My curves are natural”

Lucrezia Melito Mangilli, however, he doesn’t like this label lookalike, so much so that during the program when one “Mutant” he told her to want to be like Chiara Ferragni, she replied dryly: “My curves they are natural, nI don’t imitate anyone, I am as you see me“. So it seems that the student does not want to lead the way as someone’s imitator but thanks to your own strength.

But who is Lucrezia Melito Mangilli?

From his profile we learn that he is ua pharmacy student is that lives in Udine, in addition to studying, he has 22 years oldalso has a work as a wearer for some fashion brands. It also has noble origins because it is there nephew of the marquis Ferdinando Mengilli. It has managed to become popular on the web and on various social networks, as mentioned, thanks to its participation in Ciao Darwin 8 – Terre Desolate. Last year, when it aired therean unpublished episode of Humans against Mutants, the schoolgirl has caught up over 14 thousand followers on Instagram. Chiara Ferragni’s impersonator during the Ciao Darwin fashion show wore a pink lace outfit: a beauty that does not go unnoticed….