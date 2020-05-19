Government test of mistrust of Bonafede. Pd and M5S warn Italia Viva

Matteo Renzi’s party attitude with his 17 senators will be the key factor in determining the fate of the minister by Nicola Barone

Matteo Renzi's party attitude with his 17 senators will be the key factor in determining the fate of the minister

In case of mistrust of Alfonso Bonafede, the crisis will open, because a vote against the Minister of Justice is a vote against the government. It is the warning launched in unison by Pd and M5S to the allies of Italia viva. Tomorrow, 9.30 am, the Aula di Palazzo Madama examines the motions of no confidence towards the Guardasigilli. And the attitude of Matteo Renzi’s party with his 17 senators will be the key factor in determining the fate of the minister, who has been targeted for months by the former prime minister.

Altolà of democrats and pentastellati

“IV? They can recite the prayer “lead us not into temptation”, the Our Father is a common prayer. I hope they are not tempted by a distrust, it would not have a meaning for the country in such a difficult moment. I trust everything will settle after the intervention of the minister ». Graziano Delrio, dem group leader in the House, has no doubts that a different choice would constitute a leap into the void (“it is not that one can think of discouraging the Minister of Justice and think that this will end with a pat on the back”). Convinced that no incident whatsoever will occur, he is the political leader of the M5S and deputy minister of the interior Vito Crimi. “I think it’s just an instrumental attack on the government, at this time when the country is thinking about how to start again, in which businesses and citizens are suffering, to go and put Parliament in this funnel of a motion of no confidence against the Minister of Justice.

Bellanova: in IV push favorable to the motion

Many doubt that Matteo Renzi ultimately decides to go all the way since discouraging the head of the delegation of the Movement would mean sending the executive home as a whole. The question also crosses the package of proposals (especially economic) for the government program of the coming months on which Italia Viva awaits a response from Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte. “There is a great push in my party to go in the direction of voting in favor of that motion, we are reflecting,” Agriculture Minister Teresa Bellanova holds the point pending the highlight. And “I hope Crimi raises the question in considering that Italia Viva is fundamental for keeping the majority of the government up and running”. In fact, in the group more than one would be tempted by the hook thrown by Emma Bonino. The senator of + Europa has in fact presented her motion of no confidence to Bonafede, which is added to that of the center-right. Action supports it, with Matteo Richetti, and Forza Italia, with some senators and Enrico Costa. But above all, Benedetto Della Vedova’s invitation was to the Renzians, to join and vote yes.

Compact center-right, serious mistakes

In the meantime, the motion of no confidence to Minister Bonafede keeps the center-right united whose leaders met to evaluate the possible joint demonstration of 2 June. “We are a great guarantee force but given that serious errors have been made in the management of justice in recent months we will vote on both motions of no confidence against Minister Bonafede”, is the summary of the vice-president of Forza Italia Antonio Tajani. The highly criticized release of mafia bosses are only the ultimate expression of a wider rejection, as reported by the blue deputy Francesco Paolo Sisto. «Just think of the crazy intervention on the prescription, the indiscriminate Trojans or the remote process, with the attempt to transform the debate into a sort of webinar. Without forgetting the many parliamentary rudiments, with the night blitzes and the continuous mockery of the institutions ».