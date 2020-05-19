Covid, the Oxford vaccine test on 510 people has ended: they are doing well – TGCOM

  1. Covid, Oxford vaccine test on 510 people completed: TGCOM is doing well
  2. Coronavirus, WHO investigation will take place at the right time – ANSA World Agency
  3. Trump, WHO and China: all the accusations point by point Adnkronos
  4. Coronavirus, 122 countries ask for an investigation. Xi Jinping: only at the end. Trump: WHO puppet of China Corriere della Sera
  5. WHO, ‘investigation at the right time’ – Last Hour ANSA Agency
  6. View full coverage on Google News



Source link
https://www.tgcom24.mediaset.it/mondo/covid-concluso-il-test-del-vaccino-oxford-su-510-persone-stanno-bene_18480882-202002a.shtml

