Those who saw Yiğit Öcal, the brother of Survivor Mert Öcal, could not believe his eyes! Mert Öcal’s brother is almost like a twin – Gallery

While Survivor continues on its way at full speed, one of the most spoken names is Mert Öcal. had been someone. Those who saw Mert Öcal’s brother, who was curious about many things, were surprised. Here are the brothers of the celebrities, especially the brother of Mert Öcal, Yiğit Öcal …
19.05.2020 18:05
Who is MERT ÖCAL?
Mert Öcal was born on September 29, 1982 in Istanbul. He was selected as the 1st in Best Model of Turkey competition. He also managed to be the first in the 2004 Best Model of The World competition.
Finally, those who saw Mert Öcal, who took part in the series of Arka Sokaklar, had an older brother, were amazed. The reason is the similarities … Here are the brothers of the celebrities, especially Mert Öcal’s brother Yiğit Öcal …
