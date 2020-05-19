Those who saw Yiğit Öcal, the brother of Survivor Mert Öcal, could not believe his eyes! Mert Öcal’s brother is almost like a twin – Gallery

News

Those who saw Yiğit Öcal, the brother of Survivor Mert Öcal, could not believe his eyes! Mert Öcal’s brother is almost like his twin

While Survivor continues on its way at full speed, one of the most spoken names is Mert Öcal. had been someone. Those who saw Mert Öcal’s brother, who was curious about many things, were surprised. Here are the brothers of the celebrities, especially the brother of Mert Öcal, Yiğit Öcal …

19.05.2020 18:05

19.05.2020 18:05






