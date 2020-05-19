This Sunday, the declarations will return to full format

The parents’ protest against the full opening of the statements (Photo: Moti Kimhi)

The Ministry of Education has approved the involvement of Sunday afternoon teachers in the format of mixed groups to allow dozens of more children to continue the school day sequence. Declaration operators will be able to stroke students from three different groups.

To date, thousands of children have been left without preschoolers in kindergartens due to the Ministry of Health’s directive prohibiting the mixing of groups of children from several kindergartens. In many places, lunches are made up of children traveling to one of several gardens. 30 local authorities have not opened lunches because of the ban on mixing groups. The Ministry of Education and the Local Government Center have approached the Ministry of Health to change the guidelines to allow thousands of children to be in the afternoon.

The Ministry of Education noted that the decision relates only to “bud light” and to public light only.

Education Minister Yoav Galant said: “Our immediate and primary mission is to bring back the education system to all its parts, and in this context, to the afternoon sessions. We are working hard to do this, which is an important step that allows parents to return to work and there will be more steps in the coming days.”