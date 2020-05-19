Spadafora: ‘Green light for collective training, on the 28th it is decided on the resumption of the championship’. No more withdrawals and quarantine, that’s what changes | First page

The minister of sport Vincenzo Spadafora confirmed the go-ahead for the resumption of collective training for football teams. In the version of the security protocol submitted by Lega Serie A and FIGC to the Technical-Scientific Committee, the compulsory withdrawal for footballers and technical staff and that of the quarantine in case of coronavirus positivity had disappeared.”It seems to me very good news, training can finally resume. Careful evaluations have been made, the FIGC has revised the first proposal and this has helped. There are clarifications on quarantine and isolation times, it is recommended that the need for tampons does not affect citizens and initial self-isolation to allow teams to start training, “he said Rai2. The minister added: “No team quarantine? And ‘so, we were able to get there because the situation today has allowed us to revise the rules for the better. I called a meeting a little while ago for May 28th at 3pm, with Gravina, Dal Pino and the other members: I believe we will be in a position to have the data available to be able to decide together if and when the championship will restart “.