Ben Gurion Airport: Which airlines are returning to work next week?

Dozens of airlines decided to gradually start flights to Ben Gurion Airport next month. A major company has already incorporated Ben Gurion Airport into the flight schedule after a two-month hiatus, but the timing of the return to full activity depends on the cancellation of the Health Ministry’s mandate that anyone entering Israel stay for 14 days in isolation. The flight schedule will also depend on the rate of Corona morbidity in various countries around the world.

Among the companies announcing the renewal of flights are two of the largest in North America – Air Canada and Delta Air. Today, United operates a regular flight line, as in all the last two months between New York and Ben Gurion Airport.

What tests will we pass and why can’t we still fly to Europe?

Delta announces plans to renew New York’s service to Ben Gurion Airport on June 3. The company will operate four weekly flights per line. Low-cost WIZE AIR has announced a 16% discount on unlimited travel bookings .

Meanwhile, at Ben Gurion Airport, the special piloting of passenger departures and arrivals continues. At the entrance to Terminal 3, a security guard stood yesterday and only passengers who presented a plane ticket were allowed inside, after passing a heat test. Entry to lenders was not allowed.

In addition, guidelines for check-in and boarding were also formulated, which should prevent as much contact with other people as possible and keep them away. Passengers must arrive about four hours before the flight. The Special Pilot developed by the Airports Authority as part of the preparations for a gradual return to full activity against the Corona, including hygiene and disinfection rules.

At the same time, the Airports Authority intends to allow the gradual opening of duty-free shops. The stores will move to work with pre-order apps and apply the purple character to the stores.