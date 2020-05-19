How much was the dollar and the euro? How much is the dollar purchase and sale price? Here are the 19 May current exchange rates

European stock markets started the day with buyers. After the opening, the Stoxx Europe 600 indicator index gained 0.2 percent and reached 342 points, while the DAX 30 index in Germany increased by 1 percent to 11,165 points.

In the UK, the FTSE 100 index increased by 0.5 percent to 6.081 points, in Spain, the IBEX 35 index was 0.4 percent with a premiums of 6.805 points, the CAC 40 index in France with a gain of 0.3 percent, and the MIB 30 index in Italy with 0 percent. Increased 17 points to 17,494 points.

The euro / dollar parity is trading at 1.0940 with an increase of 0.2, and the pound / dollar parity is trading at 1.2250 with an increase of 0.5 percent.