Scary development in New York! Most of the new cases involve people staying in their homes

According to the news in the BBC Turkish, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo stated that this new finding “shocked” him. “The rate of transmission among those working in key sectors is much lower compared to the general population and most of the new cases are people who are not at work and stay at home,” Cuomo said at a press conference.

According to a study of 1200 patients in 113 hospitals in New York state, 66 percent of those who applied to the hospital as a new case revealed that they spent the last weeks at home. The majority of these people are over 51 years of age, Latin origin and blacks. 96 percent of the patients in the study also have a chronic illness.

“PEOPLE MAY HAVE BEEN TESTED NOW”

Public health professionals point out that this may have been due to several possibilities, although the results are surprising in the first place and emphasize that more data should be given about the research.

At the beginning of these possibilities, with the implementation of curfew restrictions for weeks, people have started to give up the measure gradually as time goes on.

Yale University School of Medicine lecturer Joseph Vinetz pointed out that the restrictions in New York state have entered the 10th week and said that people may be getting tired now.

Speaking to CNBC, Vinetz said, “I don’t think we care about the virus if we are tired and fed up. Viruses do not have feelings and therefore take care of their own business. ”

More than 28 thousand people have died in New York due to the Corona virus epidemic, and more than 360 thousand people have been quarantined. In the USA, there are more than 92 thousand casualties and more than 1 million 550 thousand cases.

WHICH MEASURES SHOULD PEOPLE CONTINUE TO TAKE?

Public health experts say that another reason why most of the new cases are household residents may be related to the environments in which people live.

Dr. from Columbia University School of Medicine. Ashwin Vasan said that people who have been identified as new cases should also see if they live with people who work in one of the key sectors and have to leave the house, even if they do not leave the house themselves.

Commenting on Forbes on the subject, Vasan said, “It is also necessary to look at the transmission rate in large apartments where many people live. The risk of contamination in crowded apartments is much higher. ”

Public health experts stress that people should continue to take action.

Experts emphasized that social distance rules are always difficult to enforce, especially in densely populated areas like New York, and that people should be more selective when going out and continue to apply personal precautions such as washing hands and wearing masks.

Other measures that experts recommend to reduce the risk are that orders placed at home should be kept at the door for a while, disinfected if possible, worn inside the street, wearing masks when going out on the streets, and washing the wearing mask frequently in case of fabric, and not crowded elevators and are listed as frequent washing of the hands.

