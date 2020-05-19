Stephen King: ‘MAGA’ supporters responsible for 90,000 coronavirus deaths in the USA

In the US coronavirus pandemic, headed by Donald Trump, the country with the most confirmed cases and death has become a horror novel, while the most famous horror novelist Stephen King blamed Trump fans for this scene.

Starting from Donald Trump’s election campaign and standing out as one of his most fierce opponents throughout his presidency, ‘memorable author of horror novels’ Stephen King once again raised his voice when the Kovid-19 deaths in the USA exceeded 90 thousand.

King also broke into the fans of the US President, the king of real estate and reality show, united under the slogan ‘Making America great again’ (MAGA with the abbreviation in English).

The famous writer “Hey, MAGA fans! Almost 90 thousand dead under the supervision of your boy. Is it enough or do you need even more?” she tweeted.

Hey, MAGA fans! Almost 90,000 dead on your boy’s watch. Is it enough yet, or do you need even more?

– Stephen King (@StephenKing) May 18, 2020

Stephen King had prophesied about what the global pandemic might look like in 1978, with his novel “The Stand” translated into Turkish as “Mahşer”.

‘The Stand’ will be released as a series in 2020.

Public health professionals in the US warn that the number of casualties from coronavirus may exceed 100,000 in the coming weeks.

Trump, who has not taken the pandemic seriously from the beginning and has made suggestions such as injecting disinfectant for treatment, is busy holding China accountable and explaining ‘Obamagate’ theories.

Like the head of many governments, the President of the USA makes decisive statements to bring life back to normal in order to return the wheels of the economy.