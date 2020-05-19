Spadafora confirms: “Green light for team training. Decision on Serie A on 28 May”

The CTS has given the green light to the new protocol for the resumption of team training for the 20 Serie A clubs. To confirm it officially, through the microphones of Raisport, is the Minister of Sports Vincenzo Spadafora: “It seems to me excellent news, training will finally be able to resume. Careful assessments were made, the FIGC reviewed the first proposal and this helped. There are clarifications on quarantine times and isolation, it is recommended that the need for tampons does not affect citizens and the initial self-isolation in order to allow teams to start training. No team quarantine? And ‘so, we were able to get there because the situation today has allowed us to revise the rules for the better. It has been done for the country, it is right that football can also resume safely. Resumption of the championship? I called a meeting on May 28th at 3 pm, with President Gravina, with Dal Pino and all the components of football. Next Thursday we will be able to decide on a possible date for the restart of the championship. The important thing is not the format, but the beginning and end of the championship. The format will be decided by the federation “.

