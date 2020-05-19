50 thousand people will go

Harvest has started in the production of fresh tea made by 1 million producer families in Rize, Trabzon, Artvin and Giresun provinces in the Eastern Black Sea region on an area of ​​830 thousand decares.

In the context of coronavirus measures in tea agriculture, 40 thousand foreign national workers cannot enter the country due to the closing of the border gates, With the ban on the producers who want to come from the metropolitan cities to the city, the search for workers started a while ago. In the meetings organized by the governorships of the 4 provinces and representatives of the related institutions under the coordination of the Ministry of Interior, Health and Agriculture and Forestry, the producers were allowed to have tea harvest. The decision was announced by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan the previous week.

While extensive security measures are taken at the city entrances, reinforcements police, gendarmerie and health teams will be assigned.

APPLICATIONS REACHED 50 THOUSANDS

Tea producers applied to the Ministry of Internal Affairs and started to obtain their permit documents. Tea producers, which have reached 50 thousand with their application numbers in 4 provinces in the Eastern Black Sea Region, will be on their way to their country starting from midnight.

Measures were increased in the provincial borders of Rize, Trabzon, Artvin and Giresun. While extensive security measures are taken at the city entrances, reinforcements police, gendarmerie and health teams will be assigned. The producers, who will be checked by the provincial pandemic boards at the city entrance, will remain in their quarantine for 1 week. The basic needs of those staying in their homes will be met by Vefa Social Support Groups. Services will be provided from markets to villages and neighborhoods. Those who came in the city were also asked to bring their food, which would be enough for at least 1 week.

30 THOUSAND PEOPLE COME TO RİZE

On the other hand, nearly 30 thousand of the producers, whose number is nearly 50 thousand, applied to come to Rize. Rize Provincial Health Directorate teams will make about 1700 ‘Covid-19’ tests per day to producers who are expected to arrive in about 30 thousand in 3 days.

