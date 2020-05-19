Fatih Terim’s ex-assistant Müfit Erkasap announced the transfer – Last minute Galatasaray news, photos

Müfit Erkasap, who was Fatih Terim’s assistant for many years, made very important statements about the agenda of the yellow-red team. Experiencing the name of Hasan Şaş from his resignation and starting the league again, the experienced name spoke about Galatasaray’s transfer. Here are the statements of Müfit Erkasap falling like a bomb on the agenda …
Tuesday, May 19, 2020, 18:30
Update: 19.05.2020 18:30
GALLERY CONTINUES
“There is an uncertainty right now. There is a disease, but how to prevent it is not determined. Everyone says something else. Scientifically there is no explanation to prevent the virus. They just say” Let’s not contact. “There is a confusion. What are the clubs going to do right now? Is there a guarantee? “
“FOOTBALL HAS 3 VERY IMPORTANT ELEMENTS”
Müfit Erkasap commented on the non-spectator matches played in the Bundesliga:
“There are 3 important issues here. The player, the audience and the referee are the important elements here. When there is no one of them, there is no taste or salt of football.
You think you are programming but nobody listens. I congratulate you too. You are making very good programs. I open it and listen to Radyospor. Some things have to come together in football. When I go on the field, if I don’t see the audience, my motivation decreases. “
LAST MINUTE
Source link
https://www.fotomac.com.tr/galeri/galatasaray/fatih-terimin-eski-yardimcisi-mufit-erkasap-transferi-acikladi