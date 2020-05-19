Fatih Terim’s ex-assistant Müfit Erkasap announced the transfer – Last minute Galatasaray news, photos

Fatih Terim's ex-assistant, Müfit Erkasap, announced the transfer














Müfit Erkasap, former deputy of Fatih Terim, announced the transfer

Müfit Erkasap, who was Fatih Terim’s assistant for many years, made very important statements about the agenda of the yellow-red team. Experiencing the name of Hasan Şaş from his resignation and starting the league again, the experienced name spoke about Galatasaray’s transfer. Here are the statements of Müfit Erkasap falling like a bomb on the agenda …

Tuesday, May 19, 2020, 18:30
                                Update: 19.05.2020 18:30

Müfit Erkasap, former deputy of Fatih Terim, announced the transfer

Müfit Erkasap, former assistant of Galatasaray coach Fatih Terim, made important statements on the agenda of the yellow-red team.

Müfit Erkasap, former deputy of Fatih Terim, announced the transfer

The statements of Fatih Terim’s former assistant and close friend Müfit Erkasap, who answered the questions of Özgür Sancar in the Sports Boiler program in Radyospor, are as follows:

Müfit Erkasap, former deputy of Fatih Terim, announced the transfer

“There is an uncertainty right now. There is a disease, but how to prevent it is not determined. Everyone says something else. Scientifically there is no explanation to prevent the virus. They just say” Let’s not contact. “There is a confusion. What are the clubs going to do right now? Is there a guarantee? “

Müfit Erkasap, former deputy of Fatih Terim, announced the transfer

“FOOTBALL HAS 3 VERY IMPORTANT ELEMENTS”

Müfit Erkasap commented on the non-spectator matches played in the Bundesliga:

“There are 3 important issues here. The player, the audience and the referee are the important elements here. When there is no one of them, there is no taste or salt of football.

Müfit Erkasap, former deputy of Fatih Terim, announced the transfer

You think you are programming but nobody listens. I congratulate you too. You are making very good programs. I open it and listen to Radyospor. Some things have to come together in football. When I go on the field, if I don’t see the audience, my motivation decreases. “



