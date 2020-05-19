EasyJet reported: The details of nine million customers were leaked

Dangerous leakage? British coast company EasyJet announced Monday that it had experienced a severe cyber attack, affecting nine million of its customers. The company’s announcement shows that the passengers’ details were stolen in the attack, along with the credit details of over two thousand of the customers.

The company further added that customer information does not appear to be misused. EasyJet did not specify when and in what way the attack occurred, but it did report it to the British Information Protection Agency. As mentioned, according to the privacy regulations currently in force in Europe, a company that has experienced such an unusual event must report it to the relevant regulators within 72 hours, so it can be estimated that this was the case this week.

Cyber ​​- illustration photo (Photo: Ingaimage)

The company statement reads: “We are sorry for the case and want to reassure customers and say we take their information security very seriously. EasyJet has begun a direct contact with affected customers, who will be notified no later than May 26.”