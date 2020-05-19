Milan market: new name for the post-Donnarumma

Themust quickly resolve the question relating toby Gianluigi Donnarumma: the Campania goalkeeper,, if there is no extension of the engagement, it will be sold by the AC Milan club this summer to avoidin a year.

The deal with Mino Raiola so far, it has been proceeding very slowly, and doubts about Gigio’s future are increasing: the Devil wants to lower or spread the € 6 million net salary he currently receives, but the Italian-Dutch agent does not want to make any discounts. There is no shortage of suitors in the event of a break, with Real, Psg, Chelsea and also Juventus they are ready to make their move, even if the Coronavirus pandemic has curbed any major market operation.

Milan does not want to remain in uncertainty and is already looking around: according to Tuttosport, the new name on the list of Ralf Rangnick is to Predrag Rajkovic, 25 year old extreme defender of Stade Reims.

Rajkovic is among the most highly rated goalkeepers in the Ligue 1, and this season has saved 3 penalties, in addition to having kept the clean sheet in 12 games out of 27 played in Ligue 1. Captivating numbers, which have attracted the emissaries of the Devil, ready to make their offer.

The goalkeeper’s assessment, which Ajax is also interested in, is around € 15 million. The alternatives remain Sirigu (Turin), Meret (Naples) and Musso (Udinese) in Italy, abroad like Luis Maximiano from Sporting, Onana from Ajax and Neto, second goalkeeper from Barcelona and ex Fiorentina.

SPORTAL.IT | 19-05-2020 13:48