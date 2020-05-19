Covid emergency, 162 deaths in Italy Inpatients now fall below 10 thousand

National Civil Protection data updated on Tuesday 19 May.

In detail – according to the data released by the Civil Protection -, the currently positive are 27,291
in Lombardy (+218), 9,635 in Piedmont (-239), 5,330 in Emilia-Romagna (-195), 3,754 in Veneto (-250), 2,323 in Tuscany (-250), 2,264 in Liguria (-75), 3,786 in Lazio (-40) , 2,178 in the Marche (-137), 1,518 in Campania (-155), 204 in the Autonomous Province of Trento (-44), 1,941 in Puglia (-54), 1,524 in Sicily (-15), 600 in Friuli Venezia Giulia ( -21), 1,389 in Abruzzo (-24), 308 in the Autonomous Province of Bolzano (-1), 66 in Umbria (-11), 341 in Sardinia (-39), 49 in Valle d’Aosta (-11), 382 in Calabria (-19), 84 in Basilicata (-9), 212 in Molise (-5).

Click here to view updated data and tables on the development of contagion in Italy.

As for the victims,
I’m in Lombardy 15,597 (+54), Bergamo 3.069 (+3)
, Piedmont 3,679 (+47), Emilia-Romagna 3,997 (+11), Veneto 1,820 (+17), Tuscany 992 (+3), Liguria 1,376 (+9), Lazio 640 (+12), Marche 986 (+2 ), Campania 399 (+0), Autonomous Province of Trento 455 (+2), Puglia 473 (+2), Sicily 268 (+1), Friuli Venezia Giulia 320 (+0), Abruzzo 389 (+1), Province autonomous of Bolzano 291 (+0), Umbria 74 (+1), Sardinia 126 (+0), Valle d’Aosta 143 (+0), Calabria 95 (+0), Basilicata 27 (+0), Molise 22 ( +0).

The swabs made are 3,104,524, an increase of 63,158 compared to yesterday. There are 1,999,599 people swabbed

