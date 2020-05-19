“I cried for days, now it’s your turn”

Taking action, Zhao ordered a ton of onions and negotiated with a firm to deliver to her boyfriend’s door. He asked the company not to communicate with the buyer and leave the onions on the door. Zhao also attached the note “I cried for three days, now it’s your turn”.
“I wanted to know the taste of tears”
The young man in Shandong Province was stunned when he saw a pickup of onions at his door. Images of the man attracted great attention on social media.
Speaking to the local press, Zhao said, “I heard that my friends were not upset at all after leaving me. I spent three days at home crying, my heart was broken. So I ordered a ton of onions to send it home. I have money. I wanted him to know the taste of the tear. ”
The young man argued that he had left Zhao because of his “extremely dramatic behavior.”
Neighbors are offended: I do not know him, but I cried for sure
The couple’s reckoning affected the neighbors of the young man the most. A neighbor who lives in the same apartment said, “I don’t know if her boyfriend cried, but I cried for sure. The whole neighborhood smells of onions. ”
