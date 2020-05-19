A woman in China sent a ton of onions with the note “I cried for days, now it’s your turn” to punish her deceiving lover.

According to reports from Sputnik from the Chinese press; The young woman, whose surname was announced as Zhao, was abandoned by her boyfriend about a year ago. Zhao, who also learned that he was deceived, shed tears for days before, but was angry that his ex-boyfriend continued to live as if nothing had happened.

Taking action, Zhao ordered a ton of onions and negotiated with a firm to deliver to her boyfriend’s door. He asked the company not to communicate with the buyer and leave the onions on the door. Zhao also attached the note “I cried for three days, now it’s your turn”.