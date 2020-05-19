Turkey: Erdogan inaugurates controversial maxi-dam in the southeast

The Ilisu maxi-dam on the Tigris river, in the south-eastern Kurdish majority province of Batman, starts operating in Turkey.

The work, under construction since 2008 and highly controversial due to the environmental and social impact and the destruction of the area’s precious archaeological heritage, was inaugurated today by videoconference by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

“The terrorist organizations and the foreign financial establishment that for years have tried to prevent the construction of this dam are today amazed at the magnitude of this work,” said the head of state, explaining that the relative production of energy will guarantee the Turkish economy earns 2.8 billion lire per year (around 400 million francs). Since 2002, when his AKP went to government, Erdogan added, 585 new dams have been built in Turkey.

The work has been severely contested because it will submerge among others the city of Hasankeyf, which boasts 12,000 years of history, forcing thousands of people to abandon their homes and, according to environmentalists, seriously damaging the Tigris ecosystem. Furthermore, there are strong fears in Iraq for a possible reduction in the flow of the river to areas that are already facing a severe drought.

