Coronavirus, only two cases of santermani currently positive

It seems, finally, to end the Coronavirus nightmare in Santeramo.

According to reports from the mayor of Santeramo, Fabrizio Baldassarre, only two people from Santeramo are currently positive at Covid-19.

The latest communication from the mayor, about the cases of contagion in the country, in fact spoke of a trend that is clearly improving.

For these two people, again according to what the first citizen communicates, the swab test would also seem to be near, which, in case of negativity, would end their home isolation.

As will be remembered, in fact, the escalation of contagions in Santeramo was also caused by the cases of contagion occurred at the “Siciliani Spa” plant (known meat processing company) in Palo del Colle in which various citizens of Santeramo and cases of family contagion determined by them.

The data, communicated to the mayor by the Prefecture of Bari, therefore follows the regional data which, in recent days, shows increasingly positive data (today, in fact, in the province of Bari, in addition to no cases of new positives, no deaths were recorded) .