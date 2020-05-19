School Shorts Protest Expands: “We Want Equality”

<

For being a middle schooler in Ra’anana

There were no classrooms because they wore “too short shorts,” though the heat reached about 40 degrees, girls in schools in Emek Hefer and Gedera joined the fight – and came (Tuesday) to school with shorts. The result was similar, and they were not allowed into classrooms either. “We were taken out one by one, it is humiliating and insulting. We want equality,” they said.

The Ministry of Education places the responsibility on the educational institutions: “The dress code lies with the authority and the responsibility of the schools. The Ministry of Education trusts the school administrators that they exercise their best judgment on this issue.”

Rufin: “50 students out of class” (Photo: Noa Erki)

“We have been negotiating with the hub for two years about the length of the pants, and it has approved a certain length,” a student from Valley Hefer said. “Following the case in Ra’anana, we decided to protest, and this morning dozens of students came in with shorts. Not too short to reveal intimate body parts. We compared them to the pants the boys wear and are the same length. We even took pictures to prove it was the same.”

“We just compared the boys’ pants” (Photo: Noa Erki)

The students claimed that they were criticized by the board for the length of their pants: “They just stood and checked us. One of them, who wore a trouser in exactly the same model and length of the boys, said he was too short,” one of them said. “In another case, in the middle of the class, the teacher told the student to stand and walk in front of all the students. She checked the length of the pants and said it was too short, which she did not like and that she did not like it.”

She said no fewer than 50 students were left out of classrooms. “It is very hot today, yesterday it was very hot and we returned exhausted from school. We do not understand why we should not, so what if the knee is exposed. Why should we not cover our legs and boys? Very annoying that we have been talking about this issue for two years and nothing is done “It’s gender discrimination, we have been put down and measured. It’s insulting and humiliating.”

The Hefer Valley Regional Council said in response: “Councilor Dr. Galit Shaul, the council’s director and education department, strongly opposes dress code enforcement on gender grounds and has even published publications and guidelines in the past, including in recent days. Following the case, the council’s policy was once again sharpened for all the school’s principals and principals. The case in question is handled personally by the school principal so that it will not be returned. ”

Meanwhile, several students in the Hefer Valley school were interviewed this morning on a Ynet studio, including Neve Bar Yosef, Noa Araki Cohen, Zohar Sorek and Tal Maayan. “We decided on the girls group of the layer to all come in shorts, and then our hub would have nothing to say,” said Bar Yosef. “But she took us out of the building one by one, said the length wasn’t right for her. She just left us outside, and basically we can’t learn.”

Bar Yosef’s friend added: “Yesterday we were right on the verge of fainting. We were very hot, we were very suffering, we were on the verge of tears. We didn’t know what to do with ourselves.” However, the students noted that it was not just the heavy heat wave, but the principle of equality: “We also deserve the right to come to school with shorts.”

As mentioned, Gedera also joined the struggle. Some 10th-graders at the Drake Begin School came to the educational institution wearing shorts – but they were also not allowed into the classrooms, and were sent to their homes to change clothes.

16-year-old Nathaniel Barak, a 10th-grader, told Ynet: “We’ve been trying to change the situation for several years. We saw the girls’ protest in Raanana, raised the issue in the layered Watsap group, and decided to come with shorts as well.”

She said she and her friends were arrested at the school entrance. “The principal just took us out, she didn’t listen to what we had to say. She saw that the girls came in with a shorts, while the boys wore an even shorter shorts, and just sent us home.”

Shorts protest: Gedera students (Photo: Natalie Barak)

According to Barak and her friends, the principal called their behavior “an unnecessary provocation” and refused to listen to their claims. “We are tired of it, we want them to hear us, not to silence our voice. I believe that a daughter’s body is not something that should interest anyone else, not something that should convey sexuality and should not look at it at all in such a way, but as something unequal regardless of gender.” .

She added: “The principal is supposed to be with us in this. Women are supposed to be for girls and encourage equality.”

The school in Gedera said in response: “The school has been operating lifestyles for years, with reference, among other things, to the dress code accepted in an educational institution. The regulations are enforced equitably with constant dialogue with students and their parents. The school will continue to promote an optimal climate based on equality and dialogue for welfare. The school community. ”

As noted, Ynet learned yesterday that some of the students in the “Alon” junior high school in Raanana were not allowed into classrooms, because, according to the administration, the trousers with which they arrived at the state school were too short. Following the management decision, a storm broke out in the school’s WhatsApp group.

“Everyone is against this coercion and against inequality,” said Eran Orbach, a student father. “Why don’t boys with shorts come into classrooms and girls? Why, after two months at home, when they finally return to school, do girls have difficulties? I, as well as other parents, disagree that girls wear very shorts and bare – but see in photos that the pants the girls wear are Appropriate. ”

Earlier today, Ravit Vered, the student of Kai’s student at Elon, said of the incident: “The day before, in the classroom, we asked that girls be allowed to come in with shorts following the health guidelines for wearing a mask and studying with open windows. Of course we answered in the negative, but some parents insisted and we decided to send the girls with shorts anyway.

“When they arrived, we realized that they had indeed let them into the school – but they did not bring them into the classroom because it was contrary to the contract of the Director General of the Ministry of Education. There is a level of action on the part of the management if the student appears without an outfit. First of all, a secretary’s registration, a second time talking to the student or student, a third time talking to the parents, and a fourth time finding him a place in the school. ”

Daughter Kai added: “Even today I arrived with shorts, like a lot of girls. And put us in a class where the air conditioner wasn’t really working, and we had a conversation with the principal. We get angry and try to figure out what happened, but don’t listen to us completely.”

Ran Shai, Secretary of the National Student Council, commented on an interview with the Ynet studio: “Let’s call the boy his name – there is clear discrimination between men and women in schools. It comes from primacy, it’s unclear from where. There is really no equality, as far as I’m concerned, it can’t be that way. We are in 2020 and Israel purports to be a liberal and enlightened state. There’s no room for that. ”

Shay thinks the solution is to talk: “Just to talk, that the school together with the school student council will decide on the regulations together and also enforce it equitably. That’s the solution.”

However, he noted: “If this seems to continue – we will consider our step. We have many options.”